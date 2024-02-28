Empathy can be socially transmitted, scientists confirm

Empathy, the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, is a valuable yet scarce quality in today's world. However, a new study suggests that empathy might be contagious and can be fostered through social interactions.

An international team of researchers conducted four experiments involving over 50 volunteers to explore the influence of social interactions on empathy levels. Both self-reported assessments and brain scans were used to measure shifts in empathy based on participants' observations of others' reactions.

Empathy as a contagion

The study revealed that witnessing empathetic responses from others tended to increase empathy levels in participants, while observing ambivalence decreased them. This suggests that empathy can be influenced by the behaviors and environment surrounding individuals.

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) showed changes in the anterior insula region of the brain, associated with empathy. Mathematical models suggested that empathy shifts are rooted in learning rather than mere imitation or people-pleasing.

Empathy plays a crucial role in fostering altruistic bonds and building social cohesion. It may even underpin the foundations of modern civilisation. The study's findings highlight the potential of shaping empathetic abilities in adults through appropriate interventions.

A lack of empathy in the workplace can diminish consideration and cooperation among employees. Cultivating empathy requires an atmosphere of mutual respect, where individuals are valued and respected as humans.