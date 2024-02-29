Don't miss this 'once-in-a-lifetime' chance to view a distant star system set to be visible this year

The universe could bless all stargazers with a “once-in-a-lifetime viewing opportunity” of 3000 light years away star system that will soon be visible to the naked eye from Earth, said NASA. The star system, T Coronae Borealis, also known as T CrB is expected to shine bright in the sky between February and September 2024.

The last time it exploded into a spectacle was back in 1946, and the next time this happen will be after 80 years, so this is indeed a rare event that many people might witness this year.

3000-light-year away star system will become visible this year

The star system T CrB, normally has a magnitude of +10, which is quite far to see with unaided eyes. But during the Feb-Sep 2024 period, T CrB will jump to magnitude +2, making it quite bright to be seen with the naked eye. As per NASA, the star system will have similar brightness to the North Star, Polaris.

Once its brightness peaks, it should be visible to the unaided eye for several days and just over a week with binoculars before it dims again, possibly for another 80 years.

This phenomenon of a distant star system changing its magnitude and becoming visible to the naked eye is called a nova outburst.

Corona Borealis constellation

The constellation Corona Borealis is also known as Northern Crown, which is a small, semi-circular arc near Bootes and Hercules. This is the site where the outburst will appear as a “new” bright star, as per NASA. This recurrent nova is just one of five observed within our galaxy. The phenomenon occurs due to the binary nature of the system T CrB, which consists of a white dwarf and a red giant.

Also Read | Great Barrier Reef authority plans full survey after observing extensive coral bleaching

The proximity of these stars enables a fascinating process- as the red giant experiences instability due to rising temperature and pressure; it sheds its outer layers, which are then captured by the white dwarf.

Over time, the accumulated matter on the white dwarf's surface ignites in a runaway thermonuclear reaction, resulting in the spectacular nova visible from Earth.