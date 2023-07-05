Deep-sea marvel: Extraordinary octopus nursery found in Costa Rica's waters

A team of scientists has made an astonishing discovery, uncovering a new octopus nursery in the seamounts off the coast of Costa Rica. Additionally, they have confirmed the activity of a previously known nursery in the same area, bringing the total number of documented octopus nurseries worldwide to three, according to Science alert.

During a recent expedition aboard the Falkor research ship, operated by the Schmidt Ocean Institute, 18 international scientists captured remarkable footage using an underwater camera on a remotely operated vehicle.

The footage showcases the hatching of baby octopuses, mothers protecting their young from predators, and potentially even a new species of octopus. Significance of the discovery Jyotika Virmani, a physical oceanographer from the Schmidt Ocean Institute who spoke to Science alert, highlights the significance of this discovery, stating that it emphasises the vast amount we still have to learn about the ocean.

The newly found nursery is situated at an unnamed outcrop in previously unexplored territory, with brooding octopuses observed near low-temperature hydrothermal vents at approximately 7 °C (44.6 °F).

The researchers suspect that they may have encountered nursing octopuses belonging to a new species within the Muusocotpus genus, which notably lacks ink sacs.

While deep-sea octopuses' brooding behaviour remains largely enigmatic, previous studies have revealed that one species (Graneledone boreopacifica) broods its eggs for approximately 53 months.

Although the newly observed species falls within the Muusoctopus genus, the size of its eggs is similar to those of G. boreopacifica.

Beth Orcutt, a geomicrobiologist from the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, explains that the discovery of these low-temperature vent sites was a challenging task that required the use of submersible vehicles like the Schmidt Ocean Institute's advanced ROV SuBastian.

The initial revelation of the Dorado Outcrop nursery had already garnered considerable attention.

The sighting of around one hundred female octopuses brooding near hydrothermal vents in the Pacific Ocean off Costa Rica marked the first time scientists had observed such behaviour.

Furthermore, in 2018, it was confirmed that the Davidson Seamount off the coast of California held the largest known deep-sea octopus nursery.

Initially, no developing embryos were found at the Dorado Outcrop, leading researchers to believe that the environment might be too warm for viable offspring. However, their doubts were dispelled when they were fortunate enough to witness the hatching of the octopus babies.

The expedition did not conclude with the nurseries' discovery; the team also explored five previously unknown seamounts in Costa Rican waters. Seamounts, which are shallow areas with steep slopes protruding from the seafloor, are often rich in marine life.

These "underwater mountains" influence tides and chemical fluxes between the ocean and the Earth's crust.

While some seamounts off the coast of Costa Rica have been protected by the government, others, particularly those along the northwest edge of the Pacific Ocean, have received less attention.

The team discovered an abundance of life surrounding these seamounts, with hundreds of animals, including potentially new species like the peculiar tripod fish, awaiting classification. It was as if the scientists had stumbled upon a hidden treasure trove of biodiversity.