BRI 1335-0417: Astronomers find seismic ripples in oldest known galaxy

In a recent study, scientists have unraveled new facets of how galaxies take shape, especially during their early phases. The use of advanced tools like computer simulations and precise observations has become instrumental in comprehending the intricate processes that govern galactic evolution.

The study zeroes in on a particular celestial entity, BRI 1335–0417, positioned more than 12 billion light-years away. This distant galaxy, a snapshot from the early cosmic epochs, provides a captivating view into the initial stages of galactic development. Recent observations have brought to light distinctive features, including a spiral structure and a bar-like configuration.

Galactic bars and their impact

Of particular interest is the observed bar in BRI 1335-0417, a factor influencing the flow of gas within the galaxy. This influence contributes to the creation of specific features like a bulge or a nuclear disc.

Among the study's groundbreaking revelations is the observation of a phenomenon akin to a "seismic wave" within the galaxy.

This marks the first documentation of such an occurrence in an early galaxy. Researchers stress on the importance of understanding the movement of gas within the galaxy, recognizing its pivotal role as a key ingredient in the star formation process.

Conceiving the galaxy's disk as a flat, rotating amalgamation of stars, gas, and dust, the study draws parallels with ripples on a pond initiated by a thrown stone.

The motion of these galactic components creates patterns resembling ripples, unlocking clues about the mechanisms propelling star formation within the galaxy.

Positioned at an astonishing distance, BRI 1335-0417 offers a temporal glimpse into the universe when it was merely 10 per cent of its current age.

Despite boasting a mass similar to our Milky Way, this early galaxy displays a star formation rate several hundred times faster. The study aims to unravel the intricacies behind the mechanisms fueling such rapid stellar birth.

Spiral structures, a rarity in the early universe, occupy a central focus in this investigation. The study provides crucial information to decipher the likely scenarios contributing to the formation of these spirals, enhancing our understanding of the cosmic narrative.