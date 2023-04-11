Bacteria resistant to 'last resort' antibiotic found in Los Angeles for first time  

Researchers in Los Angeles have for the first time found bacteria that is highly resistant to colistin, considered to be the “last resort” antibiotic, in the US county’s wastewaters.

The discovery was made while surveilling the untreated waters of Los Angeles’ largest treatment plants—the Joint Water Pollution Control Plant in Carson and the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey— a practice that began following Covid pandemic.

Both facilities serve a total of about 7.5 million people, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported.

It has alarmed scientists as this antibiotic—for which evidence of resistance has been found—is used when all other drugs, especially penicillin, fail to respond.

“Testing found antibiotic resistance genes on two novel small plasmids, circular pieces of DNA that can be shared among different types of unrelated bacteria,” said researcher Adam Smith, associate professor of environmental engineering at USC, whose findings were published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

“This is probably the scariest aspect: the potential for this resistance to spread widely across different bacterial populations,” Smith said.

He noted that this type of antibiotic resistant gene has been found in "six of seven continents", but this is the first time that traces of this antibiotic resistance have been found in LA.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), antibiotic resistance is one of the major threats to global health, food security, and development.

Although it occurs naturally, misuse of antibiotics in humans and animals is believed to be triggering the process.

The global health agency noted that it is becoming difficult to treat a growing number of infections, such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, gonorrhea, and salmonellosis, as antibotics are becoming less effective.

“We could get to the point where we can’t combat infections with antibiotics,” Smith said, “so we’re entering sort of a post-antibiotic world.”

What’s particularly concerning is that antibiotic resistance leads to longer hospital stays, higher medical costs and increased mortality.

Colistin was originally discovered in 2015 in China and has been documented on every continent except Antarctica, Smith said.

That includes in Los Angeles, where a resident who died in 2016 was found to have been infected with E. coli bacteria that carried a colistin resistance gene.

(With inputs from agencies)