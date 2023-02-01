Australian beachgoers warned about stinging creature blue dragon washing up on shores

Australian beach goers are being warned about a water creature that turns heads but may inflict a painful sting. This month, dozens of blue dragons, also known as glaucus atlanticus, have been washing up on beaches in NSW and QLD, prompting one ocean expert to caution beach goers about the risks the vividly coloured sea slugs can present, as reported by 7news.

Most beach goers do not see the blue dragons until they have washed up on the shore, according to experts who spoke to 7news. However, swimmers may feel their presence in the water because of how painful their stings can be. That's because the animal stores its prey's stinging cells, known as cnidocytes, in sacs and feeds on species like the poisonous Portuguese man of war, according to David Hicks, dean of the University of Texas School of Earth, Environmental, and Marine Sciences.

Marine biology enthusiast Julian Obayd has been has been documenting his experience of finding and releasing the creatures on beaches along the Gold Coast.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Here’s some videos of a blue sea dragon (Glaucus atlanticus) eating a by-the-wind sailor (Velella velella). These slugs really eat animals that are so much bigger than them… and don’t even get me started on their countershading 😍



🎥: @RebeccaRHelm pic.twitter.com/QlbCJWqFfT — Go to sea for science! (@goseascience) October 28, 2022 ×

“It hurts like hell,” he says in one TikTok clip in which he shows the after-effects of being stung by several blue dragons when trying to release them back into the water.

Then, blue dragons will employ those deadly cells to defend themselves against attackers, sometimes with people getting caught in the crossfire.

The pain felt after being stung is comparable to that of a man o' war sting, which can be extremely excruciating and, in rare cases, life-threatening.

The temperate and tropical seas of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian oceans are abode to the colourful sea slugs.

As per Australian Geographic reports, the species is primarily found in Australia along the south-east coast of the continent, from southern Queensland to northern Victoria.