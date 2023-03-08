Asian megacities at more risk from rising sea levels than previously assumed, research warns

New research that takes into account the effects of both climate change and normal oceanic variations suggests that by 2100, some of Asia's major cities may be inundated.

Sea levels have already been rising as a result of rising ocean temperatures and record-breaking glacier melting brought on by climate change.

Yet, a study that was released in the journal Nature Climate Change provides new information as well as dire warnings about the potential consequences for millions of people.

The study contends that earlier analyses overestimated the rate of sea level rise and consequent flooding brought on by natural ocean variations, despite the fact that many Asian megacities along the coast were already at risk of flooding.

It is challenging to determine the influence of natural fluctuations because of their high degree of unpredictability. Yet, the study demonstrated that certain Southeast Asian megacities will become new hotspots of significant sea-level rise with the largest impact from natural variations mixed with the anticipated effects of climate change.

The study estimates that coastal flooding events will occur 18 times more frequently than they did in the past century in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, due only to climate change.

The research predicted that sea levels will rise far more along the west coastlines of Australia and the United States.

The higher-than-expected rise in sea levels may have an impact on more than 50 million people in Asian megacities alone, with about 30 million of them in India.

Ho Chi Minh City has a population of over 9 million, Bangkok at least 11 million, and Yangon about 5.6 million.

The sea level changes mentioned in the paper are not anticipated to take impact until the end of the 21st century. The scientists cautioned that the hazard would become more pressing if greenhouse gas emissions continued at their current rate.