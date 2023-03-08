Bumblebees learn to solve puzzles by observing peers, pass on knowledge: Study

Bumblebees develop puzzle-solving skills by observing their more seasoned peers, according to British researchers, as reported by the BBC. A group of bees were trained by experts from Queen Mary University of London to unlock a puzzle box carrying a sugar reward.

The study discovered that these bees subsequently shared their information with other members of their colonies.

The researchers found that "social learning" may have had a bigger impact on bumblebee behaviour than previously thought.

The scientists designed a puzzle box that could be opened by rotating a top to gain access to a sugar solution in order to conduct the investigation.

Pushing a red tab would spin the lid in a clockwise direction, and pushing a blue tab would do the opposite.

The "observer" bees watched while the scientists trained "demonstrator" bees to utilise one of these techniques to open the lid.

Researchers showed that even after learning about the alternate option, 98% of the time the observer bees used the same strategy they had observed to solve the challenge.

The study also discovered that demonstration bees opened puzzle boxes more frequently than control bees.

According to the researchers, this shows that the bees learnt the behaviour from other bees rather than coming up with the answer on their own.

Bumblebees are not known to exhibit "culture-like phenomena" in the wild, according to research leader Dr. Alice Bridges.

"However, in our experiments, we saw the spread and maintenance of a behavioural 'trend' in groups of bumblebees — similar to what has been seen in primates and birds," she said.

When "blue" and "red" demonstrator bees were placed into the same groups of bees in subsequent trials, the observation bees first learned to utilise both solutions, but gradually they acquired a preference for one solution, which then became dominant in that colony.

According to the study, this illustrates how a behavioural trend may develop within the bee population.