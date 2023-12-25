AI in 2024: From edge computing to fintech, biggest AI trends to look forward this year

In 2023, Artificial Intelligence (AI) was the new catchphrase; it was everywhere- in the news, on podcasts, social media, mobile apps and even in our daily conversations. The advent of AI was long anticipated, which was eventually catalysed by the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022.

The AI chatbot developed by OpenAI started a fanfare in 2023 that made common men aware of future technologies that could possibly be both transformative and dangerous. From Large Language Model (LLM)-based chatbots, we entered to much scarier version of AI- AI in media (photos, videos, voice etc).

The use of AI in media was initiated by companies for advertising and making their digital presence more user-friendly. It includes photo colourisation, text-to-image models like Midjourney, text-to-speech like ElevenLabs, motion interpolation and many more features.

But when freely available AI apps reached a larger population, it turned into a meme fest with loads of ‘Al Imagines’ images surfacing online along with those songs on Modi-Meloni videos with PM Narendra Modi’s AI-generated voice.

Deepfake videos became a reality, so much so that it made it increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and fabricated war footage in Ukraine and Gaza.

Here are some AI trends to look for in 2024:

Based on the direction of technological advancements and developments since 2022, here are some potential AI trends that could continue to evolve:

AI Ethics and Governance

As AI becomes more embedded in society, there'll likely be increased focus on ethical considerations and regulations surrounding its use, particularly in sensitive areas like healthcare, finance, and autonomous systems.

AI-Enabled Personalisation

Businesses will likely continue leveraging AI to enhance customer experiences through hyper-personalization, using data to tailor products and services more precisely.

AI and Edge Computing

Integration of AI with edge devices is expected to grow, enabling quicker decision-making and reducing latency by processing data closer to its source.

AI in Healthcare Advancements

AI's role in healthcare might expand further with developments in precision medicine, drug discovery, and improved diagnostics through AI-driven imaging and analysis.

AI in Cybersecurity

AI-powered cybersecurity tools will likely continue to evolve. We will see the growing integration of AI in cybersecurity for threat detection, anomaly identification, and real-time response to cyber threats to safeguard systems and data.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Advancements

AI systems will likely become more proficient in understanding and generating human-like language, improving chatbots, language translation, and content generation.

AI and Climate Change Solutions

AI could play a crucial role in optimizing energy consumption, and resource management, and aiding scientific research to tackle climate change challenges.

AI in Financial Services

Further integration of AI in fintech, particularly in risk assessment, fraud detection, and personalised financial advice is a huge possibility.

AI in Education

Continued development of AI-driven adaptive learning systems, personalized tutoring, and assessment tools to cater to individual student needs.

Though all the trends are based on last year’s analysis of AI, there might be any unforeseen factors and innovations that could shape the landscape differently in 2024.