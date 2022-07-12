Afraid of diseases? Study suggests this cancer-causing virus can lead to brain cancer

Scientists have found that the cancer-causing virus Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) can infect the neuronal cells and drive various changes in biomolecules such as fatty acids, carbohydrates, and protein components, leading to diseases of the central nervous system as well as brain cancer. EBV virus has been found to be widely present in the human population. It usually does not cause any harm, but the virus gets reactivated inside the body in some unusual conditions like immunological stress or immunocompetent, as reported by PIB.

This may further lead to various complications like a type of blood cancer called Burkitt’s lymphoma, stomach cancer, multiple sclerosis, and so on. Earlier studies provided links to EBV involvement in various neurodegenerative diseases. However, how this virus can affect the cells of the brain and manipulate them is still unexplored.

A research team from IIT Indore utilized the Raman microspectroscopy technique, supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the FIST scheme to explore the possible impacts of a cancer-causing virus on brain cells. The technique based on Raman Effect is a simple, cost-effective tool to find sensitive chemical changes in biological samples. The study, published in the journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience, showed that there could be timely and gradual changes in various biomolecules in the neuronal cells under the viral influence. Additionally, these changes were distinct when compared to the changes observed in other supportive brain cells (that is, astrocyte and microglia).

As reported by PIB, the team observed that the lipid, cholesterol, proline, and glucose molecules increased in the cells under the viral influence. These biomolecular entities could ultimately play pivotal roles in the viral usurpation of cells. Further, the study also provided insights into whether these biomolecular changes can be correlated to virus-associated impacts and linked to neurological complications. “The research work aids in the understanding of EBV-mediated biomolecular changes in the various compartments of the central nervous system leading to a better understanding of nervous system diseases,” said Dr Hem Chandra Jha.

Professor Rajesh Kumar pointed out that the study is also helpful in establishing the advantages of Raman microspectroscopy, a cost-effective and non-invasive technique, in carrying out studies on virus-associated cellular complications in clinical settings. It could provide an upper hand in analysing clinical samples in comparison to other techniques, which require advanced setups for studying the virus-associated changes in cells, tissues, and organs.

(with inputs from agencies)

