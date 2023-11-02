A gene adapted from archaic hominins may increase mental health risk in modern humans, says study

Genetic adaptations from humans who lived tens of thousands of years ago might have made modern-day humans prone to mental health issues like depression.

According to a study published in PLOS Genetics, modern humans have received a part of their genetic heritage from Denisovans, which makes them more vulnerable to mental health problems.

Researchers in Spain followed the prior study that focused on a variant of the gene SLC30A9 that might have evolved through positive selection, especially in East Asian populations.

The gene regulates zinc by transporting it across cell membranes in the body. Zinc is essential for the healthy growth and functioning of our neurological and immune systems. It is also crucial to maintain the excitability of the nervous system and has a connection to mental health.

However, the adaptation of these genes in modern humans tweaks the regulation.

Although previous studies also indicated the association of the SLC30A9 genetic variant with a greater risk of depression and mental health issues, researchers are yet to make solid claims about the connections.

Rubén Vicente, a molecular biologist from Pompeu Fabra University, said, "In the future, expanding this study to animal models could shed light on this predisposition to suffering from mental illnesses."

Although the gene did not match with Neanderthals, a close comparison with the Denisovan gene revealed a match for the gene SLC30A9.

Ana Roca-Umbert, an evolutionary biologist from Pompeu Fabra University, said, "Through genomic analysis, we noted that the genetic variant observed came from our interbreeding with archaic humans in the past, possibly the Denisovans."

The team also carried out lab experiments, which showed how the variation connected to the differences in cellular structure, like mitochondria, regulated zinc and influenced metabolism.

Researchers also suspect the Denisovan variant might have protected us against cold climates. Jorge Garcia-Calleja, another evolutionary biologist, said, "The change was beneficial and proved a selective advantage for humans." Thus, the SLC30A9 has reached the current population, she added.

According to the researchers, there's more to dig into how our genes evolve and affect us. However, a recent study reveals the genetic links with the past and is one of the most widespread and significant.

(With inputs from agencies)