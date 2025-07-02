/‘Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse September 2025: When, where, how to watch

During the September 2025 total lunar eclipse, the full “Harvest Moon” will rise and later fall into Earth’s dark umbral shadow, turning reddish-orange. The totality will last 82 minutes, making it a long-duration total lunar eclipse.
A ‘Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse will be visible from Earth on the night of September 7 and September 8. A lunar eclipse happens when Earth is directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the Moon and darkening its surface. The space event happened only during a full moon, when the Moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun. The total lunar eclipse can be seen from various locations across the world.
During the September 2025 total lunar eclipse, the full “Harvest Moon” will rise and later fall into Earth’s dark umbral shadow, turning reddish-orange. The totality will last 82 minutes, making it a long-duration total lunar eclipse.
Asia and Western Australia will be in the prime positions to see the total lunar eclipse. Some phases of the lunar event will also be visible from Europe, Africa, eastern Australia, and New Zealand. The eclipse will not be observable from the Americas.
According to Time and Date, 77 per cent of the world’s population, which is 6.2 billion people, will be able to view all of the totality. During the last lunar eclipse, which happened in March this year, about a billion people were in the path of totality.
A lunar eclipse occurs at the same time for everyone across the world. This total lunar eclipse will happen on September 7, 2025, between 15:28 and 20:55 UTC, lasting 82 minutes. The reddish lunar surface of the moon will be visible between 17:30 and 18:52 UTC. To catch a glimpse of the edge of Earth’s shadow inching across the moon during the partial phases, it is best to look at the moon 75 minutes before the totality time.