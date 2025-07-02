/‘Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse September 2025: When, where, how to watch

A ‘Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse will be visible from Earth on the night of September 7 and September 8. A lunar eclipse happens when Earth is directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the Moon and darkening its surface. The space event happened only during a full moon, when the Moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun. The total lunar eclipse can be seen from various locations across the world.

During the September 2025 total lunar eclipse, the full “Harvest Moon” will rise and later fall into Earth’s dark umbral shadow, turning reddish-orange. The totality will last 82 minutes, making it a long-duration total lunar eclipse.

Where to see the lunar eclipse?

Asia and Western Australia will be in the prime positions to see the total lunar eclipse. Some phases of the lunar event will also be visible from Europe, Africa, eastern Australia, and New Zealand. The eclipse will not be observable from the Americas.

According to Time and Date, 77 per cent of the world’s population, which is 6.2 billion people, will be able to view all of the totality. During the last lunar eclipse, which happened in March this year, about a billion people were in the path of totality.

When to watch the total lunar eclipse?