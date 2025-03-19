NASA Sunita Williams Live Streaming: Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is gearing up for her much-awaited return to Earth, alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore.

Advertisment

Two astronauts—Butch and Sunita—have been stranded in space for more than nine months and are finally returning to Earth.

Where and How to Watch Sunita Williams’ Return Live Direct Link?

NASA will provide live streaming of Crew-9’s return across multiple platforms:

Advertisment

→ NASA TV Direct Link – Available on NASA’s official website - www.nasa.gov

→ NASA+ – NASA’s streaming service

→ YouTube – NASA’s official YouTube channel

Advertisment

→ Social Media – Updates on NASA’s X (Twitter) account

Watch Here | NASA Sunita William Return live streaming here:

Sunita Williams' return to Earth!

Williams and her crewmate Butch Wilmore were stuck in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS) due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which was meant to bring them back in June 2024, after eight days in space.

Also read: Astronauts Sunita Williams, and Barry Wilmore set to return from space

After an unexpected delay of nine months, William and Wilmore are finally coming back on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

Sunita Williams' Return Live Broadcast

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's journey from the International Space Station has started, with a splashdown scheduled to happen at 3:30 am IST on March 19 (March 18 ET).

Live coverage of their return will be available to watch online across multiple platforms, including NASA's official YouTube channel.

Also read: NASA Sunita Williams returns Live: Crew Dragon clears safety zone, NASA on standby now

The viewers can also watch NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Re-Entry and Splashdown on the official website of NASA. The link has been shared on NASA's official social handles.

NASA is providing detailed live streaming of the entire return process.

''They're on their way! #Crew9 undocked from the @Space_Station at 1:05am ET (0505 UTC). Reentry and splashdown coverage begin on X, YouTube, and NASA+ at 4:45 pm ET (2145 UTC) this evening,'' Nasa's X post reads.

.@NASA will provide live coverage of Crew-9’s return to Earth from the @Space_Station, beginning with @SpaceX Dragon hatch closure preparations at 10:45pm ET Monday, March 17.



Splashdown is slated for approximately 5:57pm Tuesday, March 18: https://t.co/yABLg20tKX pic.twitter.com/alujSplsHm — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) March 16, 2025

International Space Station Live

The Crew-9's return journey spans roughly 42 hours from Mar 17 to Mar 19, 2025. After the splashdown of astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, NASA will hold a media conference at 7:30 pm EDT (6:00 am IST, March 19).

Also read: NASA Sunita Williams returns Live: Crew Dragon clears safety zone, NASA on standby now

Meanwhile, astronaut Nick Hague, who is accompanying Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, shared a heartfelt note.

It’s been a privilege to call the @Space_Station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe. My spaceflight career, like most, is full of the unexpected. pic.twitter.com/80jJ0Zn1sM — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) March 17, 2025

"It’s been a privilege to call the Space_Station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe. My spaceflight career, like most, is full of the unexpected."