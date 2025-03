As part of a NASA crew-swap mission, a SpaceX capsule successfully transported four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) early Sunday. This mission will enable the return of two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who have been on the orbiting lab for nine months. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying Crew-10 astronauts docked with the ISS 29 hours after its launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:03 p.m. ET on Friday, arriving at 12:04 a.m. ET (0404 GMT) on Sunday.