NASA is closely observing a vast region of reduced magnetic intensity stretching between South America and southwest Africa, known as the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA).

This phenomenon, described by NASA as a "dent" or "pothole" in Earth's magnetic field, has puzzled scientists for years, as reported by the Science Alert.

What is the South Atlantic Anomaly?

The South Atlantic Anomaly is a giant region where Earth's magnetic field is significantly weaker than usual. Although it doesn't impact life on Earth, the anomaly poses a particular risk to spacecraft that pass through this weakened magnetic field, especially those in low-Earth orbit.

Impact on spacecraft and satellites

The South Atlantic Anomaly poses significant challenges to satellites and spacecraft. As these vehicles pass through the weakened magnetic field, they face increased exposure to charged particles from the Sun. This can lead to technological malfunctions, including short circuits and data loss. In some cases, the damage can be severe enough to affect key components permanently.

Protective measures in Orbit

To mitigate risks, satellite operators often take precautionary actions, such as shutting down systems as spacecraft approach the anomaly. The International Space Station (ISS) and other satellites in low-Earth orbit are particularly vulnerable, as they regularly pass through this hazardous zone.

NASA’s efforts to understand the Anomaly

NASA is closely tracking the South Atlantic Anomaly for two main reasons: to protect spacecraft and to better understand the anomaly's nature. The phenomenon offers scientists a rare opportunity to study Earth's magnetic field and the complex behaviour of charged particles in space. By studying the anomaly, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the planet's core and geomagnetic processes.

