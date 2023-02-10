Meet Pat: Pacific pocket mouse named after Patrick Stewart titled 'World's Oldest Mouse'

A United States zoo has declared a mouse named after Patrick Stewart as the world's oldest in captivity. Pat, named after the Star Trek actor, is a Pacific pocket mouse. They are the smallest species of mouse in North America. He hit nine years and 209 days on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

On Thursday, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's authorities confirmed Pat's good health despite being so old. Guinness World Records has recognised Pat's longevity. According to the zoo officials, Pat weighs less than six grams.

However, unlike Patrick Stewart's character Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Pat the Pacific pocket mouse is covered in hair.

Interestingly, Pat's species, the Pacific mouse, did not get their name because of their small size. The Pacific mouse is named so because of the pouches in their cheeks. The Pacific mouse uses these pouches to carry food and nesting material.

The Pacific mouse is native to the coastal scrublands, dunes, and riverbanks near the Pacific Ocean. Human intrusion troubled the species. Scientists thought the Pacific pocket mouse went extinct. However, they later discovered a tiny population in 1994.

Experts at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance believe the Pacific pocket mouse is crucial to the ecosystems. They distribute seeds and encourage plant growth through their digging. With the help of the breeding programmes, the Pacific pocket mouse has seen a significant increase in population.

"This acknowledgement is also a symbol of appreciation for species that people don't know much about because they're not charismatic megafauna, but are just as critical for ecosystem function," said a member of the wildlife alliance.

Pat's species, the Pacific pocket mouse, is an overlooked category of mice often found in backyards but integral to the ecosystem.