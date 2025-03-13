Total Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: Ditch your sleep to witness the spectacular blood moon! This celestial event will take place on the late night of March 13 and early morning of March 14. It will also be witnessed across several time zones worldwide.

Advertisment

In India, a rare total lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan or the Blood Moon, will be coinciding with the festival of Holi.

For every enthusiastic skywatcher who waits for this once-in-a-while significant astronomical occurrence, here's all the details of the lunar eclipses.

What is a lunar eclipse?

Advertisment

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line, causing the Moon to pass into Earth's shadow.

Types of Lunar Eclipses

There are three types of lunar eclipses: total, partial, and penumbral.

Advertisment

1. Total Lunar Eclipse: The Moon is completely covered by the Earth's shadow, giving it a deep red hue, hence the name Blood Moon.

2. Partial Lunar Eclipse: This eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and Moon but in a non-linear way, with a part of the Moon being partially covered by Earth's umbra.

3. Penumbral lunar eclipse: This occurs when the Moon travels through the Earth's penumbra, the fainter part of the shadow, resulting in a subtle change.

🌑 On March 13, the Moon, Sun and Earth align for a stunning display known as a "Blood Moon". (THREAD 2/4) pic.twitter.com/sWTKCcCZhp — NASA Langley Research Center (@NASA_Langley) March 6, 2025

Why is it called a blood moon?

The term Blood Moon refers to the reddish or orange hue of the Moon. The term 'Blood Moon' is used to describe the rare occurrence when the Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow and turns red or reddish-orange.

Lunar eclipse in India: Date and time

Indian skywatchers will not be able to witness the blood moon due to its daytime occurrence. As per the reports, the eclipse will take place from 9:29 AM to 3:29 PM IST.

The eclipse will also not be visible in countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, and parts of West Asia.

Where will the 'Blood Moon' be visible tomorrow?

The best views of the Blood Moon will be in North and South America. It will also be visible in western parts of Europe and Western Africa.

How to watch the eclipse?

Unlike solar eclipses, a lunar eclipse can be viewed with the naked eye - no special equipment is required. However, using binoculars or a telescope will enhance visibility and provide a clearer view.

Where to watch the total lunar eclipse

For those unable to witness the event, several YouTube channels will host live broadcasts of the total lunar eclipse, allowing viewers worldwide to enjoy this breathtaking celestial event.