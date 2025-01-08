Scientists from Australia have developed a groundbreaking technique involving genetically engineered mosquitoes with "toxic" semen. This method could serve as a new weapon against the spread of diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

The technique involves breeding mosquitoes that express venomous proteins in their semen. When these genetically modified males mate with females, the toxic proteins kill the female mosquitoes, which are the ones responsible for spreading diseases by biting humans. Female mosquitoes are the target because they are the vectors for deadly diseases.

"This innovative solution could transform how we manage pests, offering hope for healthier communities and a more sustainable future," said Sam Beach, a scientist from Macquarie University.

The research, published in Nature Communications, marks a significant step forward in pest control and disease prevention, offering a potential game-changer for global public health.

Promising results from early trials

Initial trials of the method were conducted using fruit flies, a common lab species with a short life cycle. In these trials, female flies that mated with the toxic males had significantly reduced lifespans. Encouraged by these results, the team plans to apply the technique to mosquitoes.

However, safety testing is crucial before releasing genetically modified mosquitoes into the wild. The team is exploring "conditional expression" techniques, where specific genes can be activated only under certain conditions, ensuring the toxic trait is only triggered when necessary.

Global impact of mosquito-borne disease

Mosquitoes are responsible for millions of deaths each year, primarily from malaria, dengue fever, and other viruses like Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). Malaria alone causes around 95 per cent of global fatalities in Africa, with young children making up the majority of those deaths. By targeting the mosquitoes that transmit these diseases, this new method offers hope for healthier communities and a future where these deadly illnesses are less prevalent.