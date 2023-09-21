Pentagon developed AI program to navigate through its bloated budget and 'mountain' of policies

Experts like Elon Musk and Eliezer Yudkowsky have long warned against the artificial intelligence’s (AI) threat to society, of “civilisation destruction.” When AI came, it was believed to revolutionise the technology that we know today, but the US military is using it for a rather tedious but basic purpose: understanding its whooping $816.7 billion budget.

US military’s policies on defence spending have been part of discussions among experts and American commoners alike, for many years. Now, the bloated annual spending of the Department of Defense (DOD) has reached a point where it can’t be managed by humans alone, but needs a more robust and efficient tech like AI to make sense of all those provisions.

The Pentagon has created an AI program to understand DOD’s hundreds of revisions and limitations, codenamed GAMECHANGER.

"For most people, policy is a tedious and [elusive] concept, making the idea of understanding and synthesizing tens of thousands of policy requirements a daunting task. But in the midst of the chaos that is the policy world, one DIA officer and a team at the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security saw an opportunity," a press release about GAMECHANGER from the Defense Intelligence Agency, the military’s spy wing, says.

GAMECHANGER: Pentagon’s AI program

GAMECHANGER is an artificial intelligence and natural language processing application created with the purpose of improving the way DoD policymakers navigate the department’s mountain of policies and requirements.

The project was developed in 2018 but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first unclassified tool of its kind and “is rapidly setting the precedent for how the Government utilises advanced technology to process vast amounts of data”, said DIA in the press release.

The program is developed by the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, a subdivision of the US Air Force. Upon its completion, the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center transferred ownership of it to the office of the Defense Department comptroller, which handles budgetary and fiscal matters for the Pentagon.

How GAMECHANGER works?

The GAMECHANGER, like any other AI-based program, uses a natural processing application. Natural processing application is a broad term in computer science referring to the use of machine learning to allow computers to interpret human speech and writing.

GAMECHANGER specifically enables officers to understand their programs through the lens of higher guidance and helps the DOD focus on policy gaps and requirements.

