/Nvidia spy scandal deepens: Alice Huang used Hong Kong passport to enter Taiwan | Race To Power

The espionage controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has taken a fresh turn, with Taiwanese authorities confirming that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang entered the island using a Hong Kong passport. The revelation has intensified scrutiny of Taiwan's immigration procedures and raised questions about how a woman suspected by U.S. intelligence of working for Beijing was able to visit the island.

Taiwan's National Immigration Agency Director-General Lin Horng-en confirmed on Wednesday that authorities possessed records of Alice Huang's movements.

Hong Kong passport holders generally face fewer restrictions when entering Taiwan than mainland Chinese nationals, who require additional travel permissions.

Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang confirmed that Alice Huang is currently overseas and that her entry permit has been revoked.

"If we had known she was a spy, we certainly would not have let her enter Taiwan," Liu told lawmakers.

Taiwanese national security agencies are investigating the allegations, while authorities have promised to review immigration screening and monitoring procedures.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, previously held a controlling stake in Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International, an Nvidia partner. She was filmed attending a Taipei dinner hosted by Jensen Huang in May 2025, where footage showed her kissing the Nvidia chief on the cheek. Jensen Huang has acknowledged an extramarital affair, while U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence. Beijing has rejected the allegations, which remain publicly unproven.

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation, maintaining that it has no reason to believe company secrets or national security information were compromised. Separately, reports allege that Alice Huang's business connections helped facilitate approximately $7.5 billion in advanced Nvidia chip shipments to China. Reuters has not independently verified those claims.

The political fallout is also intensifying in Washington.