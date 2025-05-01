Amid India's stern action on Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, Pakistan is in panic mode with its top leaders huddling regularly. On Thursday (May 1) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the current security situation, and said that they are standing with their armed forces. Pakistan's Deputy PM Dar, and Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, were also present during the meeting.

Advertisment

This comes after Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's big admission on his country's support to The Resistance Force (TRF) - an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack. Several Pakistani leaders issued a "war threat" to India after India halted the Indus Waters Treaty. Earlier, the Pakistani PM had not condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir but had demanded a "credible" probe into the matter.

Read More | Pro-Pak social media is spreading fake news about Air Marshal SP Dharkar. Now, Indian govt has fact-checked them

Pahalgam terror attack and fallout of India-Pakistan ties

Advertisment

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they retracted their statement on April 26, claiming that its social media was compromised. However, the Indian government launched a massive crackdown against the terrorists and released sketches of three terrorists who were responsible for the attack. As per J&K Police, two terrorists involved in the attack were Pakistani nationals and the third, was a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of several other terrorists, have been demolished.

Read More | India writes to Pakistan about Indus Waters Treaty decision, highlights 'sustained cross border terrorism'

On the diplomatic front, the Indian government halted the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, closed the Attari border and its airspace for Pakistani flights. India is also planning to block postal services and Pakistani IP (websites). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Advertisment

Read More | India mulls blocking postal services with Pakistan, its websites amid rising Indo-Pak tensions post Pahalgam attack

Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack, with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif calling for a "neutral probe." Pakistan also resorted to issuing a "war threat" over the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action and warned of ending the Simla Agreement, along with shutting down Pakistani airspace for Indian flights.

Read More | 'Don't target Kashmiris, Muslims', appeals widow of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam terror attack