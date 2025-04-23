Ex-Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir revealed the reason for announcing his retirement from international cricket, saying that he felt overlooked and felt sidelined post 2024 T20 World Cup.

“After the T20 World Cup ended, no one even talked to me. No one told me if I was part of the future plans, ” he was quoted saying to a TV channel.

“A wise person understands the signs — if you’re not in the plans, then you have to think about yourself. That’s exactly what I did. I’ve made up my mind now — thank you very much, international cricket,” Amir further added.

Amir also revealed that he also had to leave a 'county contract' to join the national team preparations for the T20 World Cup.

“When I came to play in the World Cup, I left my county contract. Whatever I played in the World Cup, I ended up spending more money myself. My trainer travelled with me, and I bore all those expenses personally. Anyway, that’s a separate matter,” Amir was quoted.

'Babar is the best cricketer Pakistan has right now'

Th left-arm pacer picked up 119 wickets in 36 Test matches, 81 wickets in 61 One Day Internationals, and 71 wickets in 62 T20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, the pacer praised on former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, admitting his poor run of form and expressed confidence in his comeback. He also highlighted a flaw in the Babar's batting technique.

“Babar is the best cricketer Pakistan has right now — there’s no doubt about it. But he’s going through a rough patch, and it’s lasted a bit too long. I’ve noticed he’s been late on the ball lately, which is affecting his shot selection,” Amir signed off.