Volatile situation continues in Balochistan as the insurgent group Baloch Liberation Front attack a Police Station in the Jusak area of Turbat on Thursday, May 15. At the same time, reports of enforced disappearance continued to surface.

Early Thursday morning, a group of armed men attacked a Police station in Jusak of Kech district. The attackers disarmed police personnel, seized government-issued weapons and equipment and set the building ablaze. Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) later claimed the attack. The group's spokesperson, Major Gwahram Baloch, told the Balochistan Post that the fighters had warned the detained police officers before releasing them and burning the facility.

The Turbat incident was one in a series of attacks carried out across Balochistan. On Wednesday evening, May 14, armed militants targeted a military checkpoint in Jhao, Seerh, using rocket-propelled grenades and heavy weapons and claimed several Pakistani casualties.

According to Dawn, on May 14, an attack on the convoy of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPP) Member of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, Ali Madad Jatak, resulted in the death of one and injured 10 others in Quetta.

In another attack on May 15, a Pakistani military convoy was attacked in Kolwah's Badrang area was struck by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), destroying an armoured vehicle. The BLF have also claimed to damage mineral transport trucks in Waheer, Wadh, involved in the extraction of minerals and resources.

On May 15, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released a video of an attack on a Pakistani convoy Balgatar-Bonistan region of Panjgur.

The unverified footage was published via its official media outlet, Hakkal. It shows BLA fighters using advanced weaponry and thermal scopes to ambush Pakistani military vehicles

Amid the intensifying conflict, reports of enforced disappearances continue to fuel anger and draw scrutiny from international bodies. Two teenage brothers, Feroz and Sheh Mureed, were detained at the TTC Colony in Gwadar by the Pakistani security forces. According to reports, the security forces vandalised houses, assaulted residents, including women. The boys, Feroz and Sheh, are aged 16 and 15, and sons of Advocate Munir, a local lawyer. Family members have claimed that the boys were beaten and forcibly taken away. They have not heard anything about their children since then. On Tuesday, two other young men—Shoaib and Hafeez—were similarly detained from the same locality and remain missing.

Human rights groups and Baloch political organisations have repeatedly accused the Pakistani state of conducting arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances in the region. Families of the missing are demanding transparency, due process, and justice.