"Republic of Balochistan" was trending on the social media platform X on Wednesday after the Baloch leaders declared independence from Pakistan. Just as India and Pakistan engaged in a battle following the Pahalgam attacks, the Baloch people also used the opportunity to intensify their movement for an independent Balochistan.

A map of independent Balochistan was widely shared on social media, besides videos of people waving the Balochistan flag.

Activist Mir Yar Baloch was among those who declared independence from Pakistan. He wrote on May 9, “A possible announcement soon should be done as the collapse of the terrorist Pakistan is near. We have claimed our independence and we request India to allow Balochistan’s official office, and embassy in Delhi."



I love my India 🇮🇳 🚨 BIG BREKING #RepublicOfBalochistan Baloch declare freedom, seek recognition from UN and India.Pakistan lost Balochistan.Welcome to the Republic of Balochistan #RepublicOfBalochistan I love my India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WUZPzX9cTP

He also reached out to the United Nations, asking it to recognise Balochistan.

“We also ask the United Nations to recognise the independence of the Democratic Republic of Balochistan and call a meeting of all UN members to lend your support for recognition. There must be a release of billions of funds for currency and passport printing."

Mir Yar also shared photos of Balochi people holding placards as a show of support for India. He wrote, “Dear Narendra Modi ji you are not alone, you have the backing of 60 million Baloch patriots."

"The people of the Democratic Republic of Balochistan come to show their full support to the people of Bharat."

"China is helping Pakistan, but Balochistan and it’s people are the government of Bharat."

Tensions in the Balochistan region flared on May 12 after armed militants seized a security checkpost in Kachhi district and erected blockades in Rarhsham area of Barkhan. The same day, local authorities declared military operations were underway in numerous areas. In a statement, the Assistant Commissioner of Zehri stated that several regions, such as Anjeera, Najjeera, Archino, Garm-aap, Gazzan, and Balbal- as, were sensitive.

Local news outlet, The Balochistan Post, reported that over 40 military vehicles and significant troop deployments were observed in the affected region.