/'Replace all big politicians': Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Kham launches new political party in Pakistan - Here's all you need to know

Reham Khan, former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, on Tuesday (July 15) announced to launch of her new political party in Pakistan, naming it "Pakistan Republic Party". The journalist and ex-wife of the former Pakistan prime minister has made a formal entry into politics.

Khan, while making the announcement at the Karachi Press Club, said that her party would act as the people's voice and would also hold the ruling elite accountable.

While referring to her husband, "I've never accepted political positions before. I joined a party once for just one person. But today, I stand on my own terms."

She added that she is launching the party as a response to the intensifying dissatisfaction with current Pakistani politics. "This is not just a party, it's a movement to convert politics into service," she said.

Reham Khan added that she will be making all her announcements from the Karachi Press Club, stressing, "This place supported me in difficult times."

Noting the ongoing issues in Pakistan, the former wife of Imran Khan said that from 2012 to 2015, Pakistan still lacked clean drinking water and basic healthcare. "That's not acceptable anymore".

She also shared a moment when a child advised her not to become like other politicians. Khan asserted that her party would represent and become a voice for all neglected regions across all provinces.

Slamming the old political parties, she said that her party is not here to "serve personal empires", as she continued her address.

"No one in our party will contest from four constituencies at one time, and we're not here to play political games," Khan said. "Our parliament must reflect the people. Every class should be represented by someone who actually belongs to that class," she said.

"The whole of Pakistan is my constituency," she stressed, criticising the current government’s approach to governance.

Khan vowed that she will release the manifesto of her party soon, which will be based on constitutional values.

She concluded her address, saying that she has now come to "replace all the big political people" in Pakistan's politics.