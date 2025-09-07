/Trade Tariffs, Tough Talk, & U Turn! Trump Calls Modi ‘Great’ — Why It Matters and What’s Next”

US President Donald Trump’s sudden reversal on India has become the talking point in global diplomacy. After weeks of tough talk, high tariffs, and social media criticism, Trump unexpectedly shifted his tone. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great Prime Minister” and called India-US ties “very special.” PM Modi, in a measured and statesmanlike response, reciprocated warmly and underlined the strength of the partnership.

This change is not just a passing remark. It carries deeper meaning. The US and India need each other for peace, prosperity, and balance in an uncertain world. The U-turn signals that even in times of strain, both democracies recognize the value of staying aligned.



Why Trump Changed His Tone

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump’s hard line on India, marked by tariffs as high as 50 percent on Indian imports, was seen as punishment for New Delhi’s independent energy and trade policies. His criticism even extended to suggesting that India was drifting closer to Russia and China. But soon after, he walked back and stressed friendship.

Why this shift? The answer lies in strategic reality. Over the decades, successive governments on both sides of the Pacific have built a robust India-US partnership. India’s geographic position, economic strength, and democratic credentials make it indispensable for America’s long-term interests in Asia. India is part of the Indo-Pacific balance and a counterweight in an era of shifting alliances.

Economically too, India matters. It is the fastest-growing major economy and a huge consumer market. American companies such as Apple and Tesla see India as a vital investment hub. Equally, India’s pool of skilled professionals continues to strengthen US industries, from Silicon Valley to healthcare.

In this context, Trump’s U-turn was less about personal sentiment and more about recognizing ground realities. Alienating India could not only hurt US companies but also weaken America’s strategic influence in Asia.



India’s Mature Diplomacy

India, on its part, responded to the situation with balance and dignity. Throughout the tariff episode, New Delhi avoided sharp words or retaliation. Instead, it stuck to a calm, strategic communication style. PM Modi’s eventual response to Trump’s praise was measured: he highlighted mutual respect and reaffirmed the partnership.

This reflects India’s long-standing approach to foreign policy. Guided by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family—India seeks global peace and cooperation, not confrontation. At the same time, it protects its sovereignty and makes independent choices, whether on energy, trade, or defense.

India’s focus on “Make in India” and “Make for World” highlights its dual ambition: self-reliance at home and contribution to global prosperity abroad. By avoiding any warlike rhetoric, India showed the world that it stands for constructive engagement, even under pressure.

Another dimension is the strength of the Indian diaspora in the US Millions of Indian-origin Americans contribute significantly to the US economy and society. They form a natural bridge between the two democracies and are an important factor in shaping US policies toward India.



Shared Need for Peace and Prosperity

The India-US relationship is not just transactional. It is strategic, people-driven, and rooted in shared democratic values. Both countries want an open, stable global order. They have cooperated on defense, technology, clean energy, and regional stability. Both stand against terrorism and support freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

Even when disagreements emerge—whether on trade or foreign policy—these are bumps on a larger road. The big picture remains the same: the US needs India as a trusted partner in Asia, and India needs the US as a reliable economic and technological ally. Together, they act as stabilizers in a world facing conflicts, recession risks, and geopolitical rivalries.



What Could Be Next

Trump’s U-turn is more than an adjustment of words. It is a recognition that India cannot be sidelined in any global strategy. The US may impose tariffs or raise concerns, but ultimately, cooperation with India is unavoidable. For India, the episode reaffirms the wisdom of patience and diplomatic maturity.

What could be next? The coming months may see new negotiations on trade, technology, and defense. US companies are expected to expand their presence in India, while strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific could deepen further. On the global stage, India is likely to leverage this renewed warmth to strengthen its voice at the United Nations, the G20, and other multilateral platforms.

Trump’s softer stand may also have a domestic angle. With elections approaching in the US, outreach to the influential Indian diaspora and projecting strong India ties could become part of his campaign narrative. On the other hand, India will continue to walk its independent path, balancing relations with multiple powers while safeguarding its sovereignty.