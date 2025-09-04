Putin's Hug, Xi's Smile: Modi's message to Trump's America

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped off his plane in Tianjin for the SCO summit, it was not just a normal diplomatic trip – it was a strong message. After seven years, Modi’s return to Chinese soil told the world: India will not be forced to pick sides in today’s divided world.

The timing was both perfect and necessary. Donald Trump had slapped a 50% tariff (highest in the world) on Indian goods. Many thought India would run back to the West. Instead, Modi warmly met Xi Jinping in Tianjin, showing that India’s foreign policy will not be controlled by Washington or anyone else.

The Art of Strategic Defiance

What happened in China was classic Modi diplomacy – bold, careful, and confident. Photos of Modi, Xi, and Putin laughing together were not just for the cameras; they carried strong political meaning. At a time when the world is splitting into two big camps, India showed its belief in “multialignment” – working with everyone, owned by no one.

Trump and his team don’t like this. They think BRICS is anti-West, they call India’s oil trade with Russia a betrayal, and they expect India to behave like a loyal follower. But India’s reply was smart: the US and EU also trade with Russia when it suits them.

The message was clear – if America can act in its interest, so can India.

Beyond the Handshakes and Photo-ops

Some critics say Modi’s China trip was only symbolic. But they are missing the deeper point. India’s presence at the SCO was not about bowing down to China or Russia – it was about keeping independence in a world breaking into hostile groups.

Look at the background: US tariffs are shaking trade, wars are raging, and countries are being forced to pick sides. In this climate, platforms like the SCO give India other ways to talk and cooperate.

The 10-year development plan, the new SCO bank, and four security centres announced in Tianjin are not just paperwork. They are building blocks for a world order that does not run only through Washington or Brussels.

The Russia Factor: Pragmatism Over Pressure

India’s defiance was clearest in its dealings with Russia. Despite American pressure, Modi hugged Putin and even rode in his car – a gesture that surely worried Washington.

This was not drama. India’s defence ties with Russia are still crucial. In the May India-Pakistan clashes, Russian-supplied S-400 systems and BrahMos missiles gave India a strong edge. When your security depends on a partner, national interest comes before diplomatic pressure.

Americans forget: in the Cold War, they armed Pakistan while the Soviets armed India. History matters – and India remembers who supported it when it counted.

The China Challenge: Cautious Optimism

The Modi-Xi talks in Tianjin were another step in mending ties. Calling each other “development partners, not competitors” sounds nice, but reality is tough. India has a huge trade deficit with China, Beijing openly calls Pakistan its “iron brother”, and China recently blocked fertilizer exports during India’s sowing season. Trust is still weak.

But talking is better than fighting. The October 2024 border patrolling deal and later Modi-Xi meetings show both sides know the cost of conflict. With America becoming less reliable, India cannot afford to fight with its biggest neighbour.

The Balancing Act Continues

India understands today’s geopolitics very well. Unlike the Cold War’s fixed alliances, the modern world needs flexibility and smart balancing.

India can:

buy oil from Russia

buy weapons from America

buy technology from Europe

and still engage with China



That’s what an independent country does.

Trump’s “deal-making” view of international relations has, in fact, given India more space. If everything is just a deal, then old alliances lose their meaning.

Looking Ahead: The Price of Autonomy

Modi’s China visit was more than diplomacy – it was a clear sign that India will walk its own path in a multipolar world. Of course, risks exist. If China and America make peace, India could be isolated. If China puts more economic pressure, India’s growth may slow.

But for a nation that suffered centuries of foreign rule, strategic autonomy is not just policy – it is survival. The warm applause Modi got from SCO partners in Tianjin was not just formality. It was recognition that India represents a new model of global relations – one based on equality, not submission.

As the world breaks into rival blocs, India’s multialignment looks more like wisdom than hesitation. In Tianjin, Modi didn’t just join a summit – he showed the world that India bows to no one, not even its friends.