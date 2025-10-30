/PM Narendra Modi skipped key global summits recently: Strategy, symbolism or scheduling?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has been a significant factor in the global acceptance of India as a key player in international affairs. He is considered one of the most prominent leaders. His foreign trips are marked by personal rapport including hugs and handshakes with leaders and diaspora events . But in recent months, Modi was missing from some major global meetings, where India was represented by officials or ministers. Particularly noteworthy are the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt and the ASEAN–India Summit in Kuala Lumpur. Is India re-evaluating its diplomatic tactics, or is it just trying to stay away from awkward situations?

The Gaza Peace Summit: A calculated absence?

India was represented at the landmark event by the Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh when the world leaders met in Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss the Gaza peace plan. The summit, co-chaired by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, brought together more than 20 heads of state, which included Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Was Modi's absence intentional?As per the reports in the Indian media, New Delhi was concerned about the political fallout caused by Pakistan's participation in the discussions, given that relations remain strained in the wake of Operation Sindoor. The fact that Trump was the prominent figure in the summit may have led Modi's team to exercise caution, given the US president's unpredictable rhetoric or claims of having mediated to resolve India-Pakistan tensions. The likes of Shashi Tharoor in the opposition were quick to condemn the decision as “a missed opportunity for India to play a central role in shaping West Asia’s peace architecture.”

ASEAN Summit: Priorities vsOptics

In October, Modi also decided against in-person participation at the ASEAN–India Summit, choosing instead to attend via video link. This summit was viewed as an opportunity for India to further its “Act East Policy” — especially given China’s expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) officially said that scheduling conflicts and the proximity of the Diwali festival were the reasons for his virtual participation.

But reports pointed to a more nuanced scenario: one reason could be wanting to avoid a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, which Modi’s team may have wanted to postpone until trade talks were concluded. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the summitand thus, India was still represented, without the risks of any high-stakes confrontations. Analysts such as Brahma Chellaney commented that the move was indicative of “the growing trend of selective diplomacy — putting engagements with tangible outcomes in the first place and over visibility through ceremonies.”

Pattern or coincidence?

The rapid succession of these two incidents has already led to speculation about a major strategic recalibration in India’s foreign policy. If we look at the past, Modi was everywhere, very often present at global events, which were mainly G20, COP summits, BRICS and the Quad. Therefore, his absence at several events in late 2025 is a striking contrast. The pattern does not suggest withdrawal, but rather, planned selectivity. “India is claiming that it will be the master when it comes to negotiations,” said Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, a former diplomat. “Power doesn’t necessarily mean being present at every forum — sometimes, staying away is a form of indicating.”

Strategic Motivations

1. Avoiding Unfavourable Optics

New Delhi is extremely conscious of the optics related to Modi possibly meeting - or being even seen in the same room with - Pakistan’s leaders, or taking part in the summits that are dominated by the Western narrative. Participating in a peace conference that has Islamabad as one of the parties risks media interpretations of “equivalence” — a matter that is delicate for a government that has very clearly labelled Pakistan as a terrorist supporter.



2. Domestic and Political Priorities

With some important state elections - particularly Bihar - right around the corner and some major Hindu holidays being celebrated, Modi’s domestic calendar is really crowded. The government might also want to show “India-first” optics at home, and give preference to domestic lead over global appearances, especially when the international forums provide very little policy gains.

3. Strategic autonomy and control

India’s current diplomatic posture emphasises multi-alignment — engaging with the US, Russia, and the Global South simultaneously. Skipping or limiting participation in some summits allows Modi’s team to control the narrative and avoid being boxed into predefined positions, particularly on contentious global issues like Gaza or Ukraine.

Risks and repercussions

The selective engagement strategy, while providing a fallback, still has its unwelcome side effects. Giving up attendance at such events may initially lead to lost dominance over rivals—particularly if such a rival happens to be China, which uses these platforms for extracting dominance.

The bigger picture

The method used by Modi is probably a new development in Indian diplomacy: One that's mature, focused more on results than on appearances. India has gained worldwide attention by hosting the G20 summit and Quad diplomacy, among others. The focus may now be shifting from “loud power” to “quiet power”—inferring from the backside rather than trying to be at the forefront of the situation.

What have we learned?

The decision of Prime Minister Modi not to attend the Gaza Peace Conference and ASEAN meetings, and some other major summits, was not merely a matter of conflicting schedules but rather a tactical move to exercise restraint.

Through selective attending, Modi is changing the game of Indian diplomacy—he is giving up the principle of being always seen and recognised. He is possibly using the power of being recognised, but not visible.

The question of whether this selective engagement will enhance or weaken India’s power will depend on the results: if India can still play a significant role in regional and global political affairs despite fewer photo-ops, the strategy used may prove to be wise. The most famous prime minister in the world appears to be trading visibility for accuracy—a clear indication of how India’s leader and its diplomacy are gradually adapting to a more complicated world.