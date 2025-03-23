Pakistan's military, historically considered the bedrock of the nation's political and social stability—exemplified by its swift mobilisation during national crises such as the Indo-Pakistani wars of 1965 and 1971, relief operations following natural disasters, and its pivotal role in establishing national unity during internal turmoil—is currently navigating through one of its most profound crises. Like an athlete whose muscles have been dangerously torn by chronic misuse and overtraining, the Pakistani military is now deeply compromised by decades of overreach, internal fractures, and increasingly draconian methods against its own citizens.

Since its inception in 1947, the Pakistan Army has positioned itself as the guardian of the country's ideological and territorial integrity, notably through pivotal events such as the wars with India and its controversial role in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Yet, the army’s frequent forays into governance—either through direct military coups led by Generals Ayub Khan, Zia-ul-Haq, and Pervez Musharraf or indirect influence over civilian politics—have gradually eroded public trust and diminished institutional credibility. Initially justified as necessary interventions to maintain national security and order, these incursions have transformed into chronic authoritarian control, alienating large sections of the populace and weakening the institution itself.

This erosion has notably accelerated in recent years, particularly following the turbulent tenure and ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The intense rivalry between Khan and Army Chief General Asim Munir has exacerbated existing institutional rifts, revealing unprecedented internal divisions within the Pakistani military. Khan, initially perceived as the military's chosen leader, fell out of favour over disagreements on economic governance, foreign policy, particularly relations with the United States, and attempts at civilian assertion over military appointments.

His controversial removal from office in April 2022 ignited widespread civil unrest and demonstrations, met with a heavy-handed response by security forces that drew international condemnation. Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International documented cases of enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary detentions, especially targeting political activists, dissidents, and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, painting the Pakistan Army as a draconian entity engaged in ruthless suppression of dissent.

Such harsh internal tactics have not only diminished public trust but have also significantly damaged morale within the military ranks. Historically known for their strict adherence to hierarchy and command, junior and mid-ranking officers have reportedly begun to voice dissatisfaction openly. Credible reports and leaked letters indicate rising frustration over senior leadership decisions, corruption, nepotism, and operational incompetence. The unprecedented court-martial of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, former head of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), split the anatomy of the severity of internal discord. His indictment on charges related to political interference highlights how deeply politicisation has permeated the military’s highest echelons. Such unprecedented disciplinary actions have created uncertainty among officers, leading many to question their leaders' integrity and professionalism openly.

Externally, the military establishment now faces escalating criticism and open defiance from Pakistan's increasingly assertive civil society, fueled by digital activism and a vibrant social media landscape. Citizens, journalists, and human rights activists actively challenge traditional narratives promoted by the army, particularly its portrayal of India as the existential enemy.

This long-standing tactic, historically used by the military to justify outsized budgetary allocations, resource control, and political dominance, now faces widespread scepticism among the general population. The public is growing increasingly aware of how these narratives have been exploited to divert attention from internal corruption, misgovernance, and economic crises.

The 2024 general elections dramatically highlighted this shifting public sentiment. Despite significant interference by military-controlled institutions, attempts to ban PTI, suppression of media freedom, and intimidation of political activists, independent and PTI-aligned candidates garnered significant electoral support. This signified a powerful public repudiation of the military’s political meddling.

Voters, especially the younger demographic, expressed their defiance against authoritarian tactics, demanding a return to civilian-led democracy and accountability for past military transgressions. International observers cited numerous irregularities and election-day abuses, further diminishing the army's standing both domestically and internationally.

Meanwhile, the army's credibility as the protector of Pakistan's territorial sovereignty continues to be questioned amid a deteriorating security landscape. Insurgent groups such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) have significantly intensified their insurgencies, executing bold attacks against military installations, personnel, and infrastructure in areas previously considered secure strongholds, particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Notably, the deadly suicide bombing in Peshawar, frequent targeted attacks on army convoys in Balochistan, and audacious assaults on military checkpoints emphasise the strategic failures, operational inefficiencies, and declining troop morale. Human rights groups have extensively documented how the military’s counterinsurgency tactics, involving forced disappearances, collective punishments, extrajudicial executions, and heavy-handed crackdowns, have exacerbated rather than contained rebellions.

Furthermore, strategic miscalculations by the military in Afghanistan—long-term backing for the Afghan Taliban—have spectacularly backfired. The Taliban’s resurgence and control in Afghanistan have strengthened the resolve and operational capacity of extremist groups within Pakistan's own borders. Critics point to Pakistan's military leadership, particularly ISI’s flawed approach of nurturing proxies, as fundamentally responsible for these security threats. Such policy missteps have undermined regional stability and compromised national security, further tarnishing the military's image as strategic thinkers.

The cumulative effect of these domestic and external crises has left Pakistan's military at a dangerous crossroads. Once lauded for discipline and cohesion, the army is increasingly perceived domestically and internationally as an oppressive, draconian institution employing violence and intimidation against its citizens to maintain power. On this Pakistan National Day, it is imperative that this stark reality not be ignored: The institution once heralded as the nation's saviour has become its oppressor.

For Pakistan to emerge from this period of deepening instability, urgent introspection and systemic reforms within the military are vital. The army must recommit to genuine professionalisation, strictly curtail its involvement in civilian governance, and hold accountable those responsible for abuses and misconduct. Transparent measures to regain public trust, credible investigations into human rights abuses, and a commitment to the democratic process are essential for restoring legitimacy and operational effectiveness.

Failure to address these entrenched issues decisively could plunge Pakistan into deeper instability, internal conflict, and prolonged authoritarianism. This National Day, Pakistan must reflect soberly on the state of its most powerful institution and the urgent reforms needed to prevent further national damage.