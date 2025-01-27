The evolution of men’s fashion in India is a layered story, intricately woven with threads of cultural legacy and contemporary aspirations. Deeply rooted in tradition yet always adapting, it represents a seamless blend of the past and present, embodying the ethos of today’s man—one who honours his heritage while embracing the possibilities of a modern world.

Among the most iconic garments that exemplify this duality are the bandhgala and the Nehru jacket. For years, these designs remained quintessentially Indian, appreciated within the country but rarely seen on the global stage. The bandhgala, once the attire of choice for royalty and special ceremonies, was largely viewed as formalwear rooted in its cultural context. Similarly, the Nehru jacket, distinguished by its elegant collar, was often relegated to the realm of traditional events or diplomatic occasions.

More than two decades ago, it became clear that there was a gap in the market—a growing international curiosity about India’s sartorial heritage but a lack of accessible, modern interpretations of these garments.

Reimagining iconic Indian designs with global appeal in apparel

This presented a unique opportunity to reimagine these iconic designs with global appeal. Taking inspiration from India’s rich craftsmanship and the storied heritage of regions like Jodhpur, a vision emerged: to refine the bandhgala and showcase it as a versatile, sophisticated staple that transcended cultural boundaries. The bandhgala, with its structured silhouette and minimalist sophistication, now fits effortlessly into celebratory and professional contexts alike.

Meanwhile, the Nehru jacket, with its iconic collar detail, popularised by Jawaharlal Nehru on a global stage, has evolved into a mark of leadership and understated luxury, embraced by a discerning global audience. Together, these garments have become ambassadors of Indian menswear, standing as proof of how tradition and modernity can merge to create something truly timeless.

Today, fashion has moved beyond being just functional. For the modern man, every choice he makes speaks to his values, his identity, and his personal story. This shift has led to a renewed appreciation for bespoke and tailored clothing—designs that carry meaning, individuality, and authenticity. The resurgence of these reimagined Indian silhouettes reflects a generation’s desire to connect with their roots while embracing contemporary relevance.

Indian menswear has the ability to balance opposites

What sets Indian menswear apart is its ability to balance opposites: to honour tradition while innovating for the future, to cater to global tastes while staying rooted in its identity. This unique synthesis allows these garments to thrive in a world increasingly defined by homogenisation, offering something distinctive and profound.

Ultimately, the journey of Indian menswear is about more than fashion. It is a story of resilience, creativity, and the enduring power of cultural identity. These garments—crafted with care, steeped in history, and designed for modern lives—carry narratives that go beyond fabric and thread.