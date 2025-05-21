As we observe Anti-Terrorism Day on May 21, 2025, our hearts are heavy yet hopeful. This day, marked every year to honour the memory of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was tragically assassinated by terrorists in 1991, reminds us of the deep scars terrorism has left on our nation. This year, the recent Operation Sindoor, a bold and precise military response to the horrific Pahalgam attack, gives us a moment to reflect on India’s unyielding spirit against terrorism. As we stand united, let us ponder the meaning of this day, the significance of Operation Sindoor, and the path ahead for a peaceful India.

The Pain of Pahalgam and the Birth of Operation Sindoor

On April 22, 2025, terror struck the serene valley of Pahalgam in Jammu agirisnd Kashmir. Twenty-six innocent lives, mostly Hindu tourists, were brutally taken by terrorists linked to Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The attackers, in a calculated act of cruelty, targeted men, leaving their wives widowed, their sindoor—a sacred symbol of marriage—wiped away. The pain of this tragedy shook the nation, reminding us that terrorism knows no humanity, no religion, no boundaries.

In response, on May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a meticulously planned operation that targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Named after the vermilion mark that signifies the bond of marriage, the operation was a powerful message: India will not let the blood of its people be shed in vain. Over 100 terrorists, including high-profile figures like Yusuf Azhar, linked to the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, and others involved in the Pulwama attack, were eliminated. The strikes, carried out with precision using missiles and drones, destroyed terror hubs in places like Muridke and Bahawalpur, which have long been breeding grounds for anti-India activities

A Nation United Against Terror

Operation Sindoor was not just a military success; it was a symbol of India’s unity and resolve. From political leaders across parties to ordinary citizens, the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the government and the armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing an all-party meeting, emphasized that the operation was “ongoing” and that India would respond firmly to any escalation. Leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi hailed the armed forces, proving that when it comes to fighting terrorism, India speaks in one voice

The operation also sent a clear message to the world: India will not tolerate terrorism. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking at a press briefing, exposed Pakistan’s links with terrorist groups, calling out their “state-sponsored” terror networks. The precision of the strikes, which avoided civilian and military targets, showed India’s commitment to responsible action, even in the face of provocation

The Deeper Meaning of Anti-Terrorism Day

Anti-Terrorism Day is not just about remembering the past; it is about renewing our pledge to fight terror in all its forms. Terrorism is a cancer that thrives on fear, division, and hatred. It does not care about religion, caste, or creed—it only seeks to destroy. The Pahalgam attack was a stark reminder of this, as terrorists targeted innocent tourists enjoying the beauty of Kashmir, a land we proudly call the “crown of India.”

Yet, Operation Sindoor shows us that India is no longer a nation that will sit quietly. From the 2016 surgical strikes to the 2019 Balakot airstrike, and now Operation Sindoor, India has evolved its strategy. We are no longer reacting; we are pre-empting, striking at the roots of terror before they can harm our people. This shift, as experts note, reflects a “strategic clarity” in India’s approach, where we reserve the right to act against terror, no matter where it hides.

But fighting terrorism is not just about military might. It is about building a society that rejects hatred and embraces peace. On Anti-Terrorism Day, we must ask ourselves: How can we, as Indians, contribute to this fight? It starts with small steps—rejecting divisive narratives, supporting our security forces, and educating our youth about the values of unity and tolerance. Schools, colleges, and communities must come together to spread the message that terrorism has no place in our diverse, vibrant nation.

The Road Ahead: Challenges and Hope

While Operation Sindoor was a success, it also highlighted the challenges we face. Pakistan’s retaliation, including shelling in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 12 civilians and one soldier, shows that the path to peace is not easy. The international community, including the United Nations and the United States, has called for restraint, but India has made it clear: we will not escalate, but we will not back down either.

The operation also exposed the deep-rooted terror networks in Pakistan, which continue to thrive with state support. Destroying camps is a step, but the ideology of terror is harder to defeat. India must continue to use diplomacy, intelligence, and international pressure to isolate those who sponsor terrorism. As AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi suggested, an international campaign to designate groups like The Resistance Front (TRF) as global terrorist organizations could be a powerful tool.

At home, we must strengthen our security measures. The Pahalgam attack showed that terrorists can still exploit vulnerabilities. Our forces are combing Kashmir’s forests, searching for the attackers, but we need better intelligence, community cooperation, and modern technology to prevent such tragedies. At the same time, we must ensure that our fight against terror does not alienate innocent citizens. The detentions and strict measures in Kashmir must be balanced with efforts to win hearts and minds.

A Call to Every Indian

As we mark Anti-Terrorism Day, let Operation Sindoor inspire us. It is a reminder that our brave soldiers, from the Army to the Air Force and Navy, are ready to protect us. But they cannot do it alone. Every Indian has a role to play. Let us honour the memory of those lost in Pahalgam, and countless other attacks, by building a nation that stands united against terror.

Let us teach our children the value of peace, not hatred. Let us support our government and forces, not with blind faith, but with constructive ideas and vigilance. And let us dream of a day when the sindoor on every forehead shines bright, untouched by the shadow of terror. This Anti-Terrorism Day, let us pledge to make India a beacon of hope, strength, and unity—a nation that not only fights terror but defeats it, once and for all.