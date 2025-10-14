/Donald Trump's Meloni remarks expose a sexist problem in global politics: Time to look beyond the 'beautiful' face?

US President Donald Trump has done it again. In the spotlight for his historic Israel-Gaza ceasefire, his remarks at the peace summit in Egypt have garnered attention, but for all the wrong reasons.

In what is being termed as grossly sexist, Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a ‘beautiful woman’ and even went on to say that calling a woman beautiful means the end of one’s political career in the US.

What happened?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During the address on the ceasefire. Trump said, “She's a beautiful young woman. Now, if you used the word 'beautiful' in the United States about a woman, that's the end of your political career. But I'll take my chances. You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are,” while Meloni quietly smiled, flanked by senior world leaders.

While Trump’s remarks were the most blatant, Meloni also received some unsolicited advice from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In a clip that went viral, he is heard saying, "I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking,” to a visibly uncomfortable Meloni.

Meloni-Modi and Misogyny

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Meloni are frequently the butt of memes on the internet as being India’s 'power couple.’ While some of them are light-hearted, many on the internet now refer to Meloni as India’s ‘bhabhi’ or sister-in-law and even slam her when she interacts with other male leaders for allegedly ‘avoiding Modi.’

But Meloni is not the sole victim of this vile diatribe.

From ‘Angry’ Hillary Clinton to Partying Marin

Former Finland Prime Minister Sana Marin came under fire in 2022 when a video of her partying and dancing with her friends drew sharp derision about her competence. In a public statement, Marin later condemned these remarks as sexist and claimed that she had a right to dance and enjoy without public scrutiny. But the internet was quick to deem her unfit for public office, as if having a personal life is not allowed for politicians.

Even former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton has not been spared. Her aide, Huma Abedin, has revealed how the leader faced near constant sexism during her 2016 US Presidential campaign. From looking ‘too angry’ to always ‘wearing dark colours,’ Clinton was frequently reduced to her looks and appearance. A conservative news commentator even went so far as to say that “when Hillary Clinton shows up on TV, I inadvertently cross my legs.”

In 2022, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shut down a question from a journalist about her meeting Finnish PM Marin only because they were similar in age and gender. Ardern wondered if anyone had ever asked Barack Obama and former Kiwi PM John Key if they had met because of similar ages.

‘Khaki underwear’ to ‘beautiful South Indian bodies’

Indian politics is no different when it comes to crass remarks against women leaders.

In 2019, former MP Azam Khan made headlines after he made personal remarks about colleague Jaya Prada.

“It took you 17 years to identify her real face, but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear,” said Khan while on the campaign trail.

In 2015, former MP Sharad Yadav also drew derision for saying that “South Indian women are beautiful and so are their bodies... women in our parts [north India] are not so beautiful.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also faced repeated comments for just being a ‘beautiful face’ and nothing more than a political placeholder for the Gandhi family.

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, a popular figure in Indian politics, has faced sexism for a variety of reasons, starting from her buying a Louis Vuitton bag to holding a cigar.

Moitra has also indulged in casual sexism herself.

In 2024, she criticised former National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma for not holding her own umbrella and said that Sharma was “too busy holding up her boss’s pajamas,” leading to an FIR being filed against her.

Looking beyond pretty faces

While sexism is bad enough anywhere, it is especially detrimental in the political arena. Consider the Giorgia Meloni case. The Italian PM, referred to as a ‘beautiful woman’ by Trump, is a divisive figure in her home country.

Fratelli d’Italia, the party she leads, is often associated with far-right ideologies, and her stance on migration and LGBTQIA+ issues is highly conservative. The country, under her regime, is even considering a complete ban on hijabs and other face coverings.

She is also frequently criticised for a stagnant Italian economy, with a 2025 survey by Dire-Tecné institute showing that 50.1% of Italians are disappointed by her administration.

But by reducing her to just a pretty face and a beautiful woman, we are missing the larger discourse of holding her accountable for 60 million people.

Woeful Representation of Women in Politics

In 2025, there are only 29 female heads of state, with the lion’s share of key positions like President and Prime Minister going to men. In India, just 14.7% of the seats in the upper and lower houses of the parliament are held by women, signalling a wide disparity between the genders. Add sexism to the mix, and the chances of women not entering politics skyrocket.

Need for restraint and mature discourse

Calling women ‘beautiful’ or telling them to ‘smile more’ reduces political leaders to just their genders. If the tables were reversed, people wouldn’t be happy if women reduced men to their ‘orange skin tones’ or balding hairlines, because the physical appearance of a leader is far less important than their policies and actions.

Women are not mere figureheads to be paraded in summits for their looks but real leaders to be heard and judged for their actions. It is time that the global polity acknowledges its big sexism problem and strives to do better.