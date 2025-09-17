/Balancing power, building peace—why PM Modi@75 is indispensable for global prosperity | Explained

The wheel of time turns and age is just a number that changes every year. But what lies permanently is his experience, wisdom and good memories that become legends going across geographical boundaries. When passion drives someone to achieve something for human values and common respect globally, a person becomes a global leader whose vision and statesmanship become the need of the hour to steer the world towards peace and prosperity. This unmistakably carves the indelible imprints of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has turned 75 today and is stepping into another year to serve humanity across the world with sustainable growth. From the by-lanes of Vadnagar in Gujarat to becoming chief minister of the state, then Prime Minister of India, and now a dynamic, decisive and development-oriented reputed global leader, PM Modi's inspiring journey is not only vital for India but for the world as he has emerged as a ray of hope for humans across the borders of the continents.

Global Icon, Unmatched Popularity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands out as one of the world's most popular democratic leaders, with a recent global survey by US-based data analytics firm Morning Consult showing his approval rating at 71 per cent in early September 2025. This high level of support manifests his strong foreign policy, economic reforms and firm governance, whichhave earned him praise beyond India's shores. Leaders from countries like the United States, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Israel, Russia and those in the Gulf have often highlighted his vision for global peace, prosperity and sustainability. On the eve of his birthday, US President Donald Trump called PM Modi to extend greetings and express thanks for his support in peace efforts related to the Russia-Ukraine war, signalling the close ties between the two nations. Over the past 11 years, PM Modi has guided India with confidence on both national and international platforms, building bridges that were once strained.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the 15th VTB Russia Calling Investment Forum, commended PM Modi's "India-first" policy and the "Make in India" initiative, noting how the Indian government under his leadership has created stable conditions for growth. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese once referred to him as the 'boss' while addressing the Indian community in Sydney, underlining the warmth in bilateral relations. At the sidelines of a G7 Summit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told PM Modi, "You are the best. I am trying to be as you," leading to the trending hashtag "Melodi" that captured public imagination and pointed to his rising global stature. World Bank President Ajay Banga last year praised PM Modi for focusing on a solid relationship with the United States, both directly and through the Quad grouping. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has time and again spoken of Modi's "visionary leadership" and its role in boosting cooperation in defence and technology. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva acknowledged his work in counter-terrorism, while French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted his diplomatic moves for peace, particularly in resolving the Ukraine conflict. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared cordial exchanges during PM Modi's visit to the UK, adding to the list of positive interactions.

Championing Peace, Global Cooperation

For the first time in India's history, the world sees the country as one that extends an olive branch to nations that once viewed it with suspicion, proving that India seeks no harm to others and aims to make the world a better place for all to live and prosper. This shift owes much to PM Modi's approach, which places India as a partner in progress rather than a rival. His global popularity stems from championing ideas like "One Earth, One Family, One Future," a slogan he promoted at international forums. He has pushed for peace and faster UN reforms amid ongoing crises and conflicts, calling for joint efforts to update global governance. PM Modi stresses a human-centric path to sustainable development and technological advancement, often pointing out India's readiness to share its experiences with poorer nations. Under his rule, India has lifted 250 million people out of poverty, and he offers these methods as models for others. He also advocates using technology for the greater good, stating that India is prepared to share its digital public infrastructure worldwide to aid development and cooperation. Moreover, he has called for worldwide steps to handle emerging conflicts in cyber, maritime and space areas, showing foresight in new security challenges.

Balancing Global Power Dynamics

PM Modi's foreign policy has played a key role in maintaining world order at a time when geopolitical tensions raise fears of another major war. His recent participation in the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, where he outlined priorities around security, connectivity and opportunity, helped balance regional dynamics. His strategic stance in forums like the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika, along with BRICS and SCO, has enabled dialogue amid power imbalances. By advocating an early end to the Ukraine conflict during talks with Putin and stressingneutrality to maximise India's interests, he has kept channels open without taking sides. The improvement in India-US relations, from past tensions to a thaw marked by stronger partnerships, highlights India's steady position on the global stage. Even his visit to Ukraine in 2024 opened new avenues, showing India's balanced diplomacy. PM Modi's foreign trips draw huge crowds from the Indian diaspora, revealing a strong personal appeal that goes beyond policy to a kind of personality cult built on his direct connect with people.