Shattered climate records show world is on existential brink

In a relentless cascade of record-breaking climate events, our world is hurtling towards a gloomy uncertain future. As a climate journalist, I have hard time explaining why this new record is worse than the previous one. At times I am at a loss for words that could encompass the severity and the urgency of the dire situation.

Each passing day heralds a new grim milestone, a foreboding sign of the pall of gloom that looms our planet. The very fabric of our existence is at stake as we teeter on the edge of a precipice, as the warming planet continues to ring alarm bells of impending catastrophic consequences.

How warming oceans threaten humanity's existence?

Our planet's oceans have shattered yet another record, as this week they reached an alarming average daily sea surface temperature of 20.96°C, the highest-ever recorded.

A ship navigates through floating ice in the Arctic Ocean | Reuters



These ever-warming oceans not only intensify the devastating impacts of climate change but also pose a severe threat to weather patterns, marine species, entire ecosystems, and ultimately, our existence.

So why warming oceans is a worrying sign?

Well, they soak up about 6 billion metric tons of carbon from the upper ocean every year. It also produces a staggering 50 per cent of the oxygen we breathe.

It is a mighty absorber, taking in 25 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions, combating the effects of global warming, and acting as a natural carbon sink. But there is a problem warm waters won't be able to absorb CO2.

So, the dirty gas would remain in the atmosphere longer and will add to global warming. You see it's just an unending vicious cycle.

Current climate patterns: Foretaste of an apocalyptic world

It's not the oceans that are warming. The land too is burning.

We are facing a distressing reality: July 2023 would be recorded in history as the hottest month, since the records began, amplifying the catastrophes that await us collectively.

A Palestinian man cools off during a heat wave, in al-Oja springs near Jericho in the West Bank | Reuters

The scorching temperatures bear insidious tidings, a foretaste of an apocalyptic world where once-mild weather patterns metamorphose into erratic and extreme weather.

While we are only worried for humankind, the planet is slowly evolving from an oasis of life to a modern-day Dante's inferno.

Ignorance no longer an excuse for climate inaction

Flora and fauna are writhing under the strain of harsher environments, species watch helplessly as their habitats crumble and ecosystems are annihilated.

The delicate balance that once sustained life's intricate tapestry now teeters on the precipice, imperiled by the relentless rise in global temperatures.

The science is clear: human activities, especially the burning of fossil fuels, are the main cause of global warming.

The climate crisis is not a future problem so ignorance can no longer be an excuse. Climate change is a present reality that is affecting every aspect of our existence. In the face of this mounting crisis, world leaders, at best, indulge in lip service when it comes to climate action.

Despite these alarming climate records being shattered one after another, the urgency to address the crisis is met with inaction and complacency.

Referring to the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that the era of global warming had ended and that "the era of global boiling has arrived".

Specter of irreversible climate change can still be averted

July 2023 is likely to be the hottest month ever recorded, breaking the previous record set in July 2016. Climate change is our planet's greatest existential threat.

As global temperatures climb, widespread shifts in weather systems occur, making events like droughts, hurricanes, and floods more intense and unpredictable.

A woman holds a baby as rescue workers evacuate residents in China's Hebei province in the aftermath of typhoon Doksuri on August 2, 2023 | Reuters

Extreme weather events that may have hit just once in a century are becoming more common now.

However, despite the specter of irreversible climate change, it can still be averted, but only through resolute and immediate action. For that, the world needs to first understand that we are facing an existential threat.

Governments, industries, and individuals bear the responsibility of forging a unified path.

Urgent and ambitious efforts are needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions, embrace renewable energy sources, and overhaul practices that have brought us to this dangerous cliff.

Nations need to rise above petty politics to enable cooperation and collaboration which would supersede competition as we confront the existential threat that hovers over every corner of the globe.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE