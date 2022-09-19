Pakistan and Afghanistan's farce over Masood Azhar. Concerning, but amusing

Indian authorities had no option but to free terrorist Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi when terrorists hijacked an Indian Airlines plane in 1999 and demanded his release in exchange for passengers. Azhar, chief of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has been linked to many terrorist attacks, including some in India since his release.

After he walked free, he made a public address to an estimated 10,000 people in Karachi. He said, "I have come here because this is my duty to tell you that Muslims should not rest in peace until we have destroyed India."

JeM's chief Azhar was responsible for the attack on the Indian Parliament in December 2001, killing 14 people. After India put pressure on Pakistani authorities, he was arrested but not formally charged. The court also ended his house arrest in December 2002.

The responsibility for the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in India, was taken by JeM. It is said that Azhar approved the attacks from the Pakistani Army Hospital where he was under protective custody.

Indian investigative agencies continued their investigation to find out the whereabouts of Masood Azhar. On several occasions, Indian counterterror agencies confirmed the information related to his location and provided it to concerned countries. Indian agencies have even given dossiers containing proof of Azhar's complicity in the terror attack and also sought a second 'red corner notice' from 'Interpol'. But, Azhar still walks free.

Now, the world is watching Pakistan and Afghanistan's diplomatic spat over UN-designated terrorist Azhar. It is quite amusing to see Pakistan claiming that Masood Azhar is in Afghanistan. But the Taliban has rejected the claims and in return, Kabul even said that such organisations can operate on Pakistan's soil, even under "official patronage".

Such remarks by Pakistan also show its desperation to get out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. The Paris-based international watchdog has forced Islamabad to take action against some of the UN-designated terrorists.

Pakistan, which is known to harbour terrorists, had many chances to take action and arrest the mastermind of many terrorist attacks. But the authorities kept saying that Azhar is untraceable.

But when the FATF greylist started biting the economy, the country began the adventure. Pakistan has appeared on the FATF greylist multiple times since 2008. Being in greylist has had a significant impact on Pakistan's economy, particularly its financial services industry.

The Taliban, on the other hand, have rejected the claims that Azhar is currently on its soil. The extremist regime is busy portraying its clean image at the global forum to improve its foreign relations and invite investment to help the dwindling economy. But at the same time, reports of atrocities, killings, and brutality keep coming from the region.

After Azhar's reports, the Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that such allegations can affect the relations between Kabul and Islamabad. Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a Talibani spokesman said, "We also call on all parties to refrain from such allegations lacking any proof and documentation. Such media allegations can adversely affect bilateral relations."

Last month, United States President Joe Biden said that Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan. But the Taliban denied it, saying that they do not have any information regarding Zawahiri's presence in Afghanistan.

Masood Azhar is the world's problem. His arrest is necessary, but the recent claims and counterclaims show it's uncertain.

