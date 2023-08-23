India's Space Odyssey: Pioneering new horizons and igniting hope

"Exploration is in our nature. We began as wanderers and we are wanderers still."

- Carl Sagan, American Astrophysicist

We, humans, have explored deep and wide, from the depths of the oceans to the highest peaks. Space, the final frontier, has captivated our imagination since time immemorial.

The call of the cosmos, the curiosity to know more about our origin, and what secrets lie hidden in the vastness of the universe is the driving force for space explorations.

Venturing into space is costly, technologically difficult, and dangerous. But again success brings us joy something which lifts our spirits.

The world witnessed magic, on July 1969, the historic moment when humans landing on the moon not only upped the morale of Americans but also served as a reminder of our innate desire to explore and push the boundaries of knowledge.

In the same pursuit of this cosmic quest, India launched its ambitious moon missions, demonstrating frugal cost and indigenous technology.

The Historic Moon Landing

The moment American astronauts set foot on the moon in 1969 was a monumental achievement that captured the world's attention.

The black-and-white images of Neil Armstrong’s ghostly form that were beamed back to Earth were surreal.

Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong, the first human to step on the Moon, during the moonwalk on July 21, 1969 | NASA

It marked a giant leap for humankind and symbolised American prowess in space exploration.

The success of the Apollo program boosted national pride and had far-reaching effects on science, technology, and geopolitics.

It inspired a new generation of scientists and contributed to advancements in various fields.

India's Ambitious Foray into Space

India, known for its frugal approach to space exploration, embarked on its ambitious moon missions with the Chandrayaan program. Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, was a significant milestone for India's space agency, ISRO.

The then chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) G. Madhavan Nair on October 22, 2008, after the successful launch of India's first Lunar probe Chandrayaan-1 | AFP

The mission successfully discovered the presence of water on the moon's surface and provided valuable insights into lunar geology. This was the first time water was found on the lunar surface.

Learning from the failure

India's Chandrayaan-2 mission encountered a setback in 2019 when the lander Vikram failed to achieve a soft landing on the moon's surface.

However, from this failure, India learned valuable lessons that have paved the way for future lunar explorations.

The mission served as a catalyst for innovation, prompting the scientific community to analyse and rectify the challenges faced.

This setback ignited a spirit of resilience and determination, driving the development of innovative solutions and improved mission preparedness. In fact, it's the orbiter of Chandrayan-2 which is providing key inputs in real-time data to help its successor Chandrayaan-3 which is poised to land.

Criticism and India's Priorities

Critics of India's spend on space missions often question the allocation of resources in a country with pressing socio-economic challenges.

However, it is important to note that India is one of the world's top economies, and its investments in space technology have yielded significant benefits. Spinoff technologies and direct advantages of Indian space forays are helping in sectors such as agriculture and defence.

The leadership of the Indian Prime Minister

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a pivotal role as a visionary leader.

Under his leadership, India's space program has flourished, with a keen focus on innovation, efficiency, and self-reliance.

File photo of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ISRO scientists | PTI

PM Modi's unwavering support for ISRO and his endorsement of cost-effective space missions aligns with the nation's ethos of frugality, allowing India to achieve remarkable feats without burdening its economy.

Moreover, PM Modi's emphasis on the practical applications of space technology in agriculture, disaster management, and national security underscores his commitment to harnessing space capabilities for the betterment of Indian society.

The unforgiving environment of space

Space is an unforgiving and challenging environment that demands innovation and resilience.

Intense radiation, microgravity, and extreme temperatures necessitate technological advancements and rigorous preparation to ensure the success of space missions. Then there is space debris,

Traveling at more than 24,000kmph, micrometer-sized particles can chip can knock out an entire satellite.

India's forays in space are not only about reaching the moon but also about gaining valuable knowledge and expertise to pioneer future missions.

Chandrayaan's Multifaceted Objectives

While the world fixates on the notion of landing on the moon, India's Chandrayaan orbiter has a broader scope.

Apart from mapping the lunar surface, it aims to conduct experiments related to the moon's atmosphere, electromagnetic radiation, and even the search for exoplanets.

This multifaceted approach expands our understanding of space and contributes to scientific advancements that reach far beyond our immediate lunar neighbour.

India's Lunar Leap

India's space missions, particularly Chandrayaan, carry the hopes and aspirations of over a billion people.

They symbolise India's determination to push boundaries and be at the forefront of space exploration. ISRO operates on a shoe-string budget, the Mars orbiter, Mangalyaan, had a price tag of $75 million, less than the cost of an average Hollywood blockbuster.

Combined with indigenous technology, and multifaceted objectives of these missions showcase India's expertise and commitment to scientific advancement.

As India continues its journey into the unknown, exploring the moon and beyond, it inspires and instills hope for a brighter future.

I am reminded of a famous quote from India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as we stand on the cusp of India making cosmic history

"A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new; when an age ends; and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance."

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE