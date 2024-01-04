Imran Khan forced to play without his 'bat'

Pakistan's former World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, once again finds himself on a treacherous pitch – Pakistan's political minefield. Imran is battered & bruised but more than his opponent it's the umpire in the political arena, the Pakistan military, which is determined to ensure he returns to the pavilion and is consigned to oblivion even before the first ball is bowled.

Much like a batsman stripped of his prized blade, Khan's party, the Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI), has been dealt a crippling blow – the loss of its iconic electoral symbol, the cricket bat. His unending legal woes and facing the wrath of the military have vanquished him ahead of his most important political innings.

Khan's dismissal from power in April 2023 felt like a cruel LBW decision, one he vehemently challenged, alleging the Pakistani military establishment had orchestrated his removal. But like the umpire, the most important establishment in the South Asian nation had made up its mind. They want the skipper to retire, but the fighting spirit of Imran is refusing him to take the final bow.

The 'caught behind' narrative, of a puppet government and a corrupt elite, fuelled Imran Khan's fiery speeches and rallies, resonating deeply with many Pakistanis, especially the youth. He rose to power vowing to play a 'clean game' and put the country on the world map. The Pakistani public believed in Imran Khan as the captain who could bring glory to the nation as he did by lifting the World Cup in 1992. His all-rounder performance on the cricket field is lacquered into immortality with his charisma.

But for the enigmatic all-rounder, the second and the most crucial innings of his political career is proving to be a non-starter. His teammates have been forced to retire hurt. Most PTI leaders have either quit or are behind bars.

The 'Kaptaan' is facing a barrage of legal cases, over 100 in total, ranging from corruption charges to selling state gifts to revealing state secrets. The general elections are only a month away, but Imran remains behind bars and is hopping from one court to another without any hope of release from prison.

Imran Khan is barred from contesting elections due to the conviction in corruption cases and now his party PTI's iconic bat symbol has been snatched. The election commission ruled the party's internal elections null and void, effectively taking the bat out of his hands. This symbol, a potent reminder of Khan's past cricketing glory and populist appeal, was a key driver of voter mobilisation.

Imran Khan promised 'Naya Pakistan' but the old guard has effectively dislodged his bails. His downfall started when he decided to cross paths with the all-powerful Pakistani army, which not so long ago blessed him with power. His public criticism and accusations of interference by the men in yellowish khaki (Pakistan army uniform) were crossing the Rubicon.

Imran was a crafty bowler in his heyday. He knew the strengths & weaknesses of his opponents. But on the political pitch, he made the cardinal sin of underestimating the absolute power of the military. From General Ayub Khan in 1958 to General Zia ul Haq in 1977 to General Pervez Musharraf in 1999, Pakistan has spent several decades under military dictators. In between the civilian government bides its time by abiding by the diktats from Rawalpindi.