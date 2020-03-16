Explained: Coronavirus outbreak - how India will take time to get used to social distancing

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in India has climbed to 114 with reports of two deaths. World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially recognised the outbreak as a pandemic and experts have urged social distancing to combat the outbreak.

Indian Health Ministry has urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to maximize social distancing in public transport. The government has also taken important measures including the closing of schools, swimming pools, malls, allow employees to work from home, less use of public transport till March 31.

However, social distancing shouldn't be confused with self-quarantine or isolation.

What is Social Distancing

As the name suggests, social distancing is about keeping distance with one another to prevent the spread of the virus. Social distancing is non-negotiable in times of coronavirus.

The concept is simple, do not come into close contact with people - avoid social gatherings, avoid hugs and handshakes. And above all, keep at least a meter's distance from people, stay home and stay safe. The very sound of it is Sinatra for introverts, for the others, it may be suffocating.



What is Self-Quarantine

People who are believed to have been exposed to coronavirus and are at risk for coming down with COVID-19 might practice self-quarantine. Health experts recommend that self-quarantine should be practised for 14 days. Two weeks provides enough time to monitor the symptoms.

What is Isolation

In medical term, isolation means complete separation from others of a person who is infected with contagious or infectious disease.

Why India will Take Time to Adapt to Social-Distancing

For Indians, social distancing is Greek. The last time Indians knew anything about maintaining distance was back in school. It is a pill too bitter for the Indian sweet tooth.

Dropping a text before making a call, or simply calling before showing up to one's house is not a part of Indian manners. We also like to take a quick look at people's phone and personal computer - nudging someone in the queue is okay. Our elevators and public transport systems are always jam-packed.

There is nothing fundamentally wrong in our mannerism. It's the way we have grown up. Indians cannot afford space, we are a country of 1.3 billion. Surviving in India and especially in some of its busiest cities is like fighting for space on a daily basis. Social distancing has been forgotten in this fight for survival.

But Indians are good learners. We believe in working around situations. Since social distancing is a must, we will embrace it slowly but surely. Since keeping space is vital in times of the coronavirus, we will say Namaste to it.

