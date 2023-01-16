Dependency trap: Chinese strategy to mute global response to its multidomain aggression

China is known to entrap weaker economies through its debt trap, but the bigger threat, not so much talked about, is its strategy to entrap stronger economies like US, G7 Countries as well as India into its dependency trap, which indirectly mutes counter actions against Chinese aggressive design, irrespective of its magnitude, dimension and implications.

How Grave is Chinese Aggression?

China has launched multi-domain aggression on most countries of an unprecedented magnitude, but it has not been acknowledged globally to avoid responding aggressively to it. The western world has been keenly counting the casualties in Russia Ukraine War and collectively contesting against Russia, whereas the casualties’ figures caused by China through coronavirus by direct invasion on to global health system remains unpunished. China lied, and people died is a common slogan but the clamour to probe into its origin seems to be waning, once the US got dragged into the controversy of gain of function research. After two years of the pandemic, it appears that the world has to lump the bitter pill to assume that coronavirus originated from nowhere!

While global deaths of over 6.7 million people may not be attributed to China alone, but the delay in the declaration of the pandemic by tamed WHO and not controlling international flights two years back to avoid its economic setback by China is certainly a direct assault on global health. The death due to coronavirus certainly exceed deaths in all wars of many decades put together.

China has once again unleashed the infection by suddenly opening up after the draconian 'zero-Covid' policy due to unprecedented domestic protests and has threatened countries like Japan and South Korea trying to test people arriving from China by visa stoppages, thereby forcing them to accept infected Chinese, but there is no unified global response. Many countries like Thailand have succumbed to its pressure by doing away with tests putting their people at risk. It emboldens China that the world is ready to adjust to its needs and lump its aggression. Its blatant refusal to share data which impacts global health hasn’t seen any sanctions by the world community and organizations meant to take action. No one has gone beyond expressing concerns and no resolution was sought to force China to share information to protect the lives of others.

As a token Chinese reluctantly released the first official deaths toll of almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month, after suddenly lifting controls on the 'zero-Covid policy' with over 90 per cent of casualties of over 65 years as per its National Health Commission. This appears to be a gross under-report by referring Covid as fever and not reporting fever deaths as Covid-related deaths. Is CCP cleansing older people using COVID, who were left least vaccinated due to its awkward policy, to get the correct demographics for mass manufacturing?

In other domains too including Chinese incremental encroachment, the global response has been inadequate, be it grabbing inhabited features in the South China Sea and converting them into military bases and junking all rulings of PCA on the subject. Its aggression on Himalayan borders is being responded to by India in a standalone mode. Its firepower demonstration on Taiwan has been responded to by nothing beyond posturing. Its fishing trawlers illegally fishing all over the globe have seen limited resistance from individual affected countries. It dares to operate secret police stations in all so-called powerful countries as influence operations as part of its Three warfare Strategy hasn’t seen a worthwhile pushback. Its BRI projects have pushed many weak economies into an unending debt trap.

Why global response is muted against China?

By design as well as default China became the global factory due to US efforts to push China up to disintegrate USSR. The investments as well as the dependence of the West on China grew to an extent that during the coronavirus outbreak, New York had a sanitation problem when the supply chain of toilet rolls from China got disrupted. The world realized its helplessness due to over-dependence on China during Covid-19 pandemic but the magnitude of dependency was such that despite strong desire/efforts to decouple, it is finding difficulty in doing so till date.

Countries suffering from Chinese aggression like Japan may be criticizing it on daily basis but their trade with China continues to grow. Chinese total goods trade touched a record high in 2022, reaching 42.07 trillion yuan ($6.3 trillion), a rise of 7.7% from 2021. Measured in US dollars, exports jumped 7% in 2022, while imports increased 1.1%. That translates into a trade surplus of $877.6 billion, surpassing 2021’s record of $676 billion.

Chinese exports to Japan in 2022 saw an increase of 3.87 per cent over 2021. Similar is the story of most major economies including US, which suffered the maximum deaths due to coronavirus. The allegation that coronavirus was a biological weapon unleashed to dislodge US from its top position in global dominance is yet not ruled out. The nature of warfare has changed and so have the instruments of war. Its certain that the commercial interest of countries have overshadowed/compromised the security interest and health of their people in the context of China. China has thus muted global response to its unchecked aggression making full use of global commercial dependency on it. The trade figures indicated above prove that. That's why China is again infecting world with new variants of Covid-19 & no one has stopped its flights.

The case of India

While troops endure freezing winters at the LAC, MEA India says its relations with China can't be normal till the border issue is resolved. However, the trade deficit has grown to $101 billion in 2022, out of bilateral trade of $126 billion, marking a sharp rise of 46 per cent tells a different story. More than 160 companies in India have Chinese CEOs. The API reliance is indirectly humbling Indian border efforts. China continues to cherish such 'not normal relations', which in financial terms are better than normal. Indian consumers too need to set it right besides expecting concrete measures by the Government of India.

What needs to be done?

It is necessary to pursue some initial steps taken by the Quad countries to synergize medical, scientific, financial, manufacturing, important emerging technology, and developmental capabilities in order to create an alternative supply chain, trade, technological, and health ecosystem that is independent of China. To send the proper signals that the intentions of a non-military grouping can alter overnight if there is interoperability between militaries of like-minded countries, Quad members must continue freedom of navigation and military drills in the Indo-Pacific.

To prevent vulnerable economies from falling into the debt trap set up by China through the BRI, an alternative infrastructure architecture in the form of the B3W, Blue Dot Network, and Friendship Highways is crucial. It is necessary to plan a collective reaction to threats from cyberspace, space terrorism, biological agents, and Chinese nuclear expansion.

India needs to be self-reliant at unprecedented speed. India must increasingly create a negative import list of all products imported from China that have been or can be manufactured in India in response to economic and digital invasion and gradually forbid their imports, as is being done to increase self-reliance in defence manufacturing.