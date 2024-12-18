New Delhi, India

As 2024 comes to a close, one thing is clear: the race to develop more advanced artificial intelligence (AI) will continue. But while AI has made incredible progress, there are growing concerns about its impact on society, raising ethical questions that need careful thought.

From OpenAI’s GPT- 3.5 to GPT- 4 and Google’s Gemini, each new AI model seemed to promise even bigger changes for the future. These developments were expected to transform everything, from healthcare to entertainment.

But as we look back at 2024, it’s clear that the rapid growth we saw before is slowing down. Companies like OpenAI, Google and Anthropic are starting to realise that bigger models, more data and faster computers aren’t necessarily leading to the breakthroughs they had once hoped for.

It seems we’ve reached a point where AI’s growth isn’t as fast or as revolutionary. The focus is shifting from just making things bigger to making them smarter and more responsible.

India’s progress with AI

In India, AI has become a part of everyday life at an astonishing speed. President Droupadi Murmu praised the country’s AI and machine learning advancements during her speech on India’s 75th Republic Day. She highlighted how AI has made a real difference in the lives of ordinary people.

The ethical issues of generative AI

One of the most exciting developments in AI has been the rise of generative models. These systems can create realistic images, videos, music and text. While they’re powerful, they also raise serious concerns. President Murmu pointed out that while AI can bring many benefits, it can also be misused—especially in the form of deepfakes.

Deepfakes are fake videos that look incredibly real, and they’ve been used to spread misinformation, damage reputations, and even interfere with elections. The ability to create such content so easily has led to fears about trust and security in the digital world.

Earlier this year, actress Wamiqa Gabbi's video was altered to feature Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's face, going viral on social media. Similarly, British-Indian influencer Zara Patel's face was morphed into that of actress Rashmika Mandanna, causing significant distress. Rashmika took to social media, sharing her fears about the dangerous potential of deepfakes, especially for vulnerable individuals. She highlighted the need for urgent action to address this misuse of technology, emphasising that, without proper safeguards, everyone is at risk of having their identity hijacked. As AI advances, the ethical dilemmas surrounding its use remain a critical issue to address in the coming year.

As AI gets more advanced, these problems will likely grow, making it even more important to put in place strong rules and ethical guidelines to prevent harm.

A Warning from Eric Schmidt

As AI technology becomes more powerful, some experts are becoming increasingly concerned. Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, recently warned that AI could reach a “dangerous” stage if we’re not careful. He suggested that humanity might eventually need to step back and reconsider how we’re using AI.

This warning highlights an important point: as AI gets smarter and more autonomous, it’s crucial to ensure that we can control it. It’s a reminder that we need to be cautious about how quickly we push AI forward without fully considering the risks.

Looking Ahead: The Future of AI

As we close out 2024, we find ourselves at a key moment in the development of AI. While AI has made significant progress, it also raises important questions about ethics, privacy and control. The future of AI depends on how we address these challenges.

In the coming years, we’ll need to focus not just on creating more powerful AI, but on ensuring it’s used in ways that benefit society as a whole. This means developing clear guidelines, regulating its use and preparing for the potential risks it may bring. If we approach AI with caution and responsibility, we can harness its power for good, while avoiding the dangers that come with unchecked innovation.

