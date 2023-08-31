Palestinian shot dead after truck-ramming terror attack kills Israeli soldier

A Palestinian truck driver killed an off-duty Israeli soldier in a truck-ramming terror attack at a West Bank checkpoint near the central city of Modiin on Thursday (August 31). At least six others have been wounded.

Israeli military and medical officials confirmed that the truck driver was shot dead during an ensuing pursuit.

The preliminary probe by the Israel Defense Forces revealed that the Palestinians arrived at the Maccabim checkpoint from the Israeli side.

They said that the driver ran over multiple soldiers who were not on duty and were walking on the side of the road. The probe by the defence forces said that the Palestinian driver made a U-turn without entering the West Bank.

Times of Israel shared details, stating that the soldiers were of the 411th Battalion of the 282nd Regiment in the IDF's Artillery Corps and were walking from a nearby army post to a bus station, to head to a team-building activity in Modiin.

Israeli police said that the security forces pursued the driver into the West Bank, shooting him near the Palestinian village of Nilin. The truck driver, 41, reportedly had a permit to work in Israel.

The incident happened hours after Palestinians wounded four Israeli soldiers in a roadside bombing in the West Bank.

In the past few weeks, West Bank has seen an increase in violence in recent months amid an almost decade-long deadlock in US-sponsored peacemaking efforts.

The militant group Hamas didn't take credit for the attack, but as per a report by the news agency Reuters, it lauded the attack. Hamas has stepped up attacks in the West Bank in a challenge to Israel and the internationally backed Palestinian Authority (PA).

