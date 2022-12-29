Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to be sworn in, Eli Cohen nominated as foreign minister

Eli Cohen, the former Israeli intelligence minister, was nominated on Thursday (December 29) as foreign minister by prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu in a special Knesset session to swear the new government kicked off.

Cohen's name was announced by Netanyahu during his speech to the Israeli parliament. The prime minister-designate also outlined the direction of his new government ahead of being voted in by lawmakers. Netanyahu makes a comeback as premier, succeeding a coalition government headed by Yair Lapid.

During his speech, Netanyahu presented the agenda to the Knesset plenum. He outlined his aim for his coalition: 1) stopping Iran’s nuclear program, 2) developing state infrastructure, and 3) restoring internal security and governance to Israel. Netanyahu also said that he will work to tackle the rising cost of living and improve education.

Meanwhile, Israeli left-wing and centrist activists gathered in front of the Knesset to protest against Netanyahu's new government.

Today, outside the Knesset, ahead of the swearing in of the new government: In the name of Judaism - we came to defend democracy. To raise a voice against radicalization and incitement, racism and exclusion. Our fight will not dissipate or despair. https://t.co/TXsiRFbnA2 — ReformJudaismIsrael (@IsraelReform) December 29, 2022 ×

In his farewell address as the PM, Yair Lapid said that he is passing on the change "with an unquiet heart". Mentioning the Abraham Accords, Lapid said that "we laid the foundations for Saudi joining the Abraham Accords".

He added, "The secret details will be handed to the incoming prime minister. If the new government continues in the route we carved out, normalisation with the Saudis can be reached in a short time."

United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco normalised relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords in 2020. Netanyahu seeks to expand it to Saudi Arabia.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE