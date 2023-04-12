Israel bars Jewish visitors from Temple Mount for last 10 days of Ramadan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided on Tuesday that Temple Mount will be closed to Jewish visitors from Wednesday until the end of the month of Ramadan, because of security concerns.

Tensions have escalated over the last week spoiling a period when the holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Passover and Christian Easter.

In a statement, Netanyahu said that visits by non-Muslims to the sacred compound will be stopped until the end of Ramadan, expected around April 20.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu also that he would "restore calm and security" to the country after tensions mounted across the nation since last week, with reports of clashes, shootings, rocket strikes, etc.

Last week, an Israeli police raid at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound triggered rocket attacks from Gaza, south Lebanon and Syria that drew Israeli air and artillery strikes.

Notably, the decision to bar Jewish visitors was in line with Israeli policy, which is aimed at reducing the clashes during the holiday period. However, some speculated that the new government might change the system.

Netanyahu said that the decision was taken after security talks and recommendations by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that the decision to close Temple Mount for Jewish visitors is a "grave mistake that will not bring quiet" to the region. In a direct attack on Netanyahu Ben-Gvir said: "It can only escalate the situation."

"The lack of Jewish presence on Temple Mount will automatically cause a decrease in police presence on the Mount, which will create fertile ground for calls of incitement to murder Jews. When terror strikes, one must respond strongly rather than succumb to its whims," he said.

The Jerusalem Post report mentioned that a total of 3,013 Jews visited the Temple Mount during the intermediate days of Passover this year, which is a 32 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

