/Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes, messages, and greetings to share with loved ones

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of the month of Bhadrapada in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It is the birth anniversary of elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha, god of prosperity, wisdom, and removal of obstacles. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will start on August 26, 2025. The festival lasts up to 10 days. Ends on the 10th day with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse the beautifully crafted idol in waterways. This is an auspicious occasion to send heartfelt messages, wishes, and quotes to family and friends. Here is a list of the top 50 Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, messages and quotes

Wishing you a joyful Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your life.

May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family.

On this holy occasion, may Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom and strength.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025! May the presence of Bappa fill your home with positivity, peace, and harmony.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May Bappa guide you on the path of righteousness and success.

May Bappa shower his blessings on you today and always.

Let this festival be a reminder of the strength we find in each other. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Every family needs a guiding light! May Bappa become your guiding light.

Hugs, sweets and prayers! Sending a lot your way, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Bappa come to your house along with joy and good fortune.

Let us welcome Ganpati with love and bid him farewell with gratitude.

May this Ganesh Chaturthi inspire new beginnings and success in all your endeavours.

Wishing you strength to overcome challenges as Ganesha removes all hurdles from your path.

Sending warm wishes for a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi filled with faith and togetherness.

May Lord Ganesha open the doors to endless opportunities?

You are the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom- Bless us, O Lord Ganesha!

Guide us on the path of knowledge and righteousness.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

May Lord Ganesha always watch over you.

Celebrate life with Bappa’s divine presence.

Happy Ganeshotsav 2025.

May our family always stay united under Bappa’s blessings.

To my dear friend, wishing you endless joy this Ganesh Chaturthi.

May our bond grow stronger with Bappa’s grace.

Wishing you love, laughter, and prosperity on this Ganesh Chaturthi.

May your home be filled with devotion and celebrations.

Wishing you modkas galore.

May Bappa grant you wisdom to achieve your dreams.

Wishing you success in every new beginning.

Let Lord Ganesha be your guiding light in tough times.

May your life be as sweet as modaks.

Ganpati Bappa’s blessings are with you always.

May you become as wise as Lord Ganesha

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your loved ones!

May every prayer you make reach Bappa’s ears.

Here’s wishing your dreams come true this year.

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Suryakoti Samaprabha; Nirvighnam Kurume Deva, Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada.

Lord Ganesha is the symbol of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

Invoke Bappa with a pure heart, and he will guide you.

Faith in Ganesha removes fear from life.

Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with happiness, peace, and success. May Lord Ganesha always be with you on your journey.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s celebrate with love, hope, and trust in Bappa’s divine plan. May he remove every obstacle from your path.

May Ganesha bless you with courage to follow your heart, wisdom to navigate life, and strength to overcome all difficulties.