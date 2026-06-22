/Can you really wear period panties all day? Doctors tell WION it's not that simple | WION Decodes

Period panties have become something of a quiet revolution in menstrual care. They're reusable, eco-friendly, and marketed as comfortable enough to wear for half a day straight. But ask the gynaecologists actually treating women for the infections that follow, and the picture gets murkier.

Deepa Vari, who founded the period-panty brand Adira back in 2009, told WION that the product was never meant to carry the full weight of a period in the first place. So, what was it made for? Are period panties safe? WION Decodes.

What are period panties for?

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Well, as the name suggests, these are panties you can wear during your menses. While nowadays many brands advertise them as an alternative to other period products like pads, tampons or menstrual cups, they were actually designed as backup. Period panties were supposed to be an extra layer under a pad, tampon, or cup, since even correctly used products can leak.

"The idea was peace of mind, so that women and girls can move through their day without constantly worrying about leaks, not to turn underwear into the primary place where all the bleeding happens" said Vari.

How much blood can period panties hold?

While regular variants of traditional period products such as pads can absorb about 5–15 ml, tampons 3–7 ml, and cups around 15 ml, period panties hold significantly less.

A 2023 study out of Oregon Health & Science University, published in BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health, tested menstrual products using real human blood rather than the water or saline typically used in older lab testing. Period underwear came out holding the least, roughly 2 mL on average, the lowest of any product in the study.

Vari points out that menstrual blood behaves nothing like water; it's thicker, more complex, and saline-based testing simply doesn't capture that.

There's a biological angle too. "A healthy vaginal environment is more acidic and relies on lactobacilli to keep BV‑type and odour‑causing bacteria in check."

Leave warm, neutral-pH fluid against the skin for too long, Vari warns, and you're creating exactly the environment that throws that balance off. "When we normalise ‘bleed‑into panties’ for many hours at a stretch, we risk holding warm, neutral‑pH fluid against the vulva for prolonged periods, which is exactly the setting that can disturb the microbiome and increase risks like bacterial vaginosis, odour and irritation," she said.

How often should you wash your period panties?

Dr Aishwarya Karthik Nagesh, an obstetrician-gynaecologist at Aster RV Hospital in Bangalore, told WION that she hears the same myths repeatedly from patients that reusable products can go unwashed for stretches, or that "washable" automatically means "safe." Neither holds up. What actually determines safety, she says, is care: "A reusable product that is washed correctly, dried fully, and stored properly is just as hygienic as a disposable one. One that is not cared for properly is not."

What doctors recommend

Absorbency adds another layer of confusion, since not every pair of period panties is built the same; flow and fabric capacity need to match, or comfort and protection both suffer. Dr Smita Kalappa of Apollo Clinic, JP Nagar, breaks it down further. She noted that most period underwear uses breathable cotton or bamboo with layered absorbent cores designed to pull moisture away from skin. But wear them too long, especially on heavier days, and that design works against you; trapped moisture and inconsistent washing routines raise the odds of irritation and bacterial growth. For light to moderate flow, she says, they're generally fine alone; for heavier days, pairing them with another product is the safer bet.

Dr Thejaswini J., an obstetrician at Motherhood Hospitals in Electronic City, Bengaluru, puts a number on it: cap wear time at eight to twelve hours. Beyond that, the "specific fabric technology in period pants used to soak up fluid can also increase body temperature and humidity," she said.

So, are period panties something you should avoid?