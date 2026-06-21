/12th International Yoga Day: Summer Solstice to Adiyogi - the science and spirituality behind June 21

On June 21 every year, millions of people around the world roll out their yoga mats in parks, public squares, beaches and community centres to mark International Yoga Day. But why June 21? The date itself is not at all random.

June 21 is the confluence of science, astronomy, ancient Indian philosophy and yogic tradition and is celebrated as the International Day of Yoga since 2015. It is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, known as the Summer Solstice and has been considered a time of transition, renewal and increased energy for centuries. Here's why the date is important.

The science behind the longest day

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Astronomically, June 21 is the Summer Solstice, the time when the northern hemisphere of the Earth is most directly tilted towards the Sun. That means that the countries north of the Equator have the longest day and the shortest night of the year.

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Across civilisations, the solstice has traditionally been seen as a powerful moment in the annual cycle of nature. Around this time, festivals and ceremonies were held by ancient cultures in Europe, Asia and the Americas, often associating it with abundance, vitality and new beginnings.

The symbolism of this date is very powerful for those who practice yoga. It is about achieving a balance in body, mind and environment. Thus, the longest day of the year, the symbolism of light and awareness, makes perfect sense.

Why yogic traditions consider June 21 sacred

June 21 takes on an even greater significance in Indian yogic philosophy. The Summer Solstice marks the commencement of Dakshinayana, the time when the Sun begins its apparent southward journey. The yogic texts describe this transition as an especially auspicious time for spiritual growth and inner exploration.

This time is also associated with Adiyogi, or the first yogi, who is synonymous with Lord Shiva in many yoga traditions.

According to legend, after years of intense meditation, Shiva turned to share the science of yoga with seven devoted disciples, known as the Saptarishis. This moment is widely seen as the beginning of the guru–shishya tradition and the formal transmission of yogic knowledge.

For many practitioners, June 21 is more than just a date on the calendar. It marks the start of a spiritual journey intertwined with physical well-being.

A global celebration rooted in India