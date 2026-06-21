/Delaware officially declares June 21 as International Day of Yoga, UN chief hails yoga as 'truly universal'

The US state of Delaware has officially recognised June 21, 2026, as the International Day of Yoga through a proclamation issued by Governor Matthew Meyer. The proclamation highlights yoga's role in promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being and reflects the growing global acceptance of the ancient practice.

The announcement was welcomed by the Consulate General of India, New York, which thanked the Delaware Governor for the recognition. In a post on X, the Consulate said the proclamation underlined yoga's increasing appeal as a shared path to health, harmony and holistic well-being.

The mission also acknowledged the contribution of the Indian American community in Delaware for helping organise and support the celebrations.

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"The Consulate General of India, New York is sincerely grateful to Hon'ble Governor Matthew Meyer for the proclamation declaring June 21, 2026 as International Day of Yoga in the State of Delaware. This gracious recognition reaffirms the growing resonance of yoga as a shared pathway to health, harmony and holistic well-being. We also appreciate the efforts of the Indian American Community Delaware in supporting the celebrations," the post read.

Delaware highlights yoga's benefits

In the proclamation, Governor Meyer described yoga as a 5,000-year-old practice that originated in India and brings together the mind, body and spirit to support overall health and well-being.

The document noted that yoga helps improve physical strength, flexibility, mental clarity and emotional balance. It also recognised the practice as an effective tool for managing stress and supporting healthier communities.

The proclamation further pointed out that the United Nations designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga to increase awareness about the benefits associated with yoga across the world.

The United Nations formally proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014, following a proposal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the opening session of the 69th United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

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UN chief calls yoga a universal practice

Meanwhile, António Guterres extended greetings on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga and highlighted the practice's global reach and positive impact on physical and mental well-being.

In a post on X, Guterres said yoga, which originated in ancient India, has become a universal practice embraced by people from different faiths and cultures.

"From its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of people of all faiths & cultures find calm, build strength & live with purpose," Guterres said.

He added that yoga encourages mindfulness, respect and care for individuals, society and the environment.

"It teaches us mindfulness, respect & care for ourselves, for our planet & for one another," he added.

Marking the occasion, the UN chief also called for greater support for elderly populations and urged efforts to create a healthier future for all generations.

"On this Yoga Day, let's extend that care to the older members of our human family & build a world where every generation can lead a healthy life. Namaste!" the UN Secretary-General added.