J&K: Security forces on alert after recovering Indian biometric ID cards from Pak terrorists

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have a new challenge at hand. In a recent encounter in Srinagar's Bishembar Nagar, two slain Pakistani terrorists were found to be carrying Aadhaar cards.

The terrorists killed in the encounter were identified as Mohammed Bhai alias Abu Qasim and Abu Arsalan alias Khalid.

The security forces are now on alert after finding that the terror groups in the Kashmir Valley have started using biometric ID Aadhaar cards provided by the state-owned Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

''People can make fake Aadhaar cards. We have found Aadhaar cards in the possession of the killed terrorists. Aadhaar as an identity is used everywhere, including seeking accommodation in hotels. The main idea for carrying fake Aadhaar is to mix up with the locals so that it becomes easier for them to carry out attacks without being noticed,"' said Kuldeep Singh, Director General, Central Reserve Police Force.

The forces say that such attempts by the Pakistani based terror groups are aimed at creating an impression that terrorism in the Kashmir valley is an indigenous movement.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will be writing to UIDAI for the inclusion of more safety features, as the privacy guidelines of Aadhaar are very stringent which prevents any law enforcement agencies from verifying any card.

In 2019 also, the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered an Aadhaar card from Mohammed Ismal Alvi, one of the masterminds of the 2019 attack on the CRPF convoy that left 40 personnel dead.