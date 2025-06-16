/Zee Entertainment secures ₹2,237 crore from promoters to fuel growth plans

In a move to boost strategic growth, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has approved a ₹2,237 crore fundraising plan through the issuance of fully convertible warrants to its promoter group.

This preferential allotment, priced at ₹132 per warrant—above the SEBI-prescribed rate—will raise promoter shareholding to 18.39%, underscoring their strong commitment to ZEE’s ambitions in content and technology innovation.

In several meetings held on Monday (June 16), investment bank JP Morgan India Pvt. Ltd. presented an assessment of ZEE's growth plans and strategic initiatives. The discussions showed the importance of boosting the company's balance sheet to prepare for future investments and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Following these deliberations, the Board approved the preferential issue of warrants, which, upon conversion, will increase the promoter group's shareholding in ZEE to 18.39 per cent. The promoters have committed to investing Rs. 2,237 crore in this fundraising exercise, reflecting their confidence in the company's strategic direction.



Sharing his thoughts on the development, Mr. R. Gopalan, Chairman of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., stated, "The Board has thoroughly evaluated various strategic alternatives and believes that enhancing promoter shareholding will align their interests with the company's growth objectives. This move positions ZEE to accelerate its transformation into a leading content and technology powerhouse."

Meanwhile, Mr. Shubham Shree, on behalf of the promoter group said, “The promoters submitted their desire to enhance their shareholding to the Board on 1st May 2025 when the stock price was at Rs. 106.35, however, they are committed to the Company and its business even at this higher price.”

The preferential issue is subject to shareholders' approval. If approved, the funds raised will be utilised to fortify ZEE's core business segments and explore value-accretive growth opportunities in the media and entertainment industry.

In a previously held Board meeting on May 1, 2025, the Board of Directors had approved the incorporation of three wholly owned subsidiaries of the company in order to diversify and expand the current business operations