/Yogi govt to set up detention centres for ‘illegal immigrants’ in UP

The Chief Minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has directed all the district magistrates of the state to take strict action against illegal immigrants in UP. The CM said that law and order, national security, and harmony are hsi to priorities. He said his government will not tolerate any form of illegal activity in UP.

"The chief minister has directed that each district administration ensure the identification of illegal immigrants living in their area and initiate action as per the rules," he statement read, PTI reported.

"The chief minister has also directed that temporary detention centres be established in each district to house infiltrators," it added.

The Yogi government, in the statement, said that any person with a foreign citizenship living in the state will first be sent to detention centres and will stay till necessary verification. The UP CM said that illegal immigrants held in detention centres will be deported to their countries of origin as per the standard procedures.

Reactions from the Opposition